IGT to Advance VLT Central System Technology for Loto-Québec as Part of Five-Year Contract Extension

Company to deploy its updated INTELLIGEN™ software connecting 8,900 VLTs

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a five-year contract extension with Loto-Québec to deliver an enhanced version of its INTELLIGEN™ video lottery central system software and related components. The extension will run through September 2027.

"IGT's INTELLIGEN system will offer Loto-Québec progressive tools and functionality that will help position them for future success," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Loto-Québec will receive the most advanced updates INTELLIGEN has to offer, allowing them access to quick insight into the status of their entire VLT network."

Under the terms of the extension, IGT will upgrade Loto-Québec's video lottery central system to the latest version of INTELLIGEN, which includes improved network diagnostics and data analytics. IGT will also be providing operational support of the INTELLIGEN system from their European Operational Center.

IGT's INTELLIGEN systems are deployed worldwide connecting a wide range of VLTs in a variety of gaming environments. The software is built on more than 25 years of central system experience and offers stable, secure command and control capabilities. It supports the Gaming Standards Association's Game to System® (G2S) standard protocol, which enables an enhanced player user interface, improved responsible gaming features, exciting multi-level mystery jackpots (Vault Breaker®), cashless and additional player-centric functionality.

In addition to the INTELLIGEN central system, IGT also provides Loto-Québec with VLTs and market leading games, commercial casino cabinets and games, as well as IGT PlayDigital games. Loto-Québec has been an IGT customer since 1978.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

