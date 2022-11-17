Legendary Artist Collaborates with Amazon to Invite Dogs and Cats Everywhere to Live Like Royalty with New Line of Apparel, Toys & More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoop Dogg, entertainment icon and entrepreneur, today takes his iconic name to the next level with an exciting new brand venture – introducing Snoop Doggie Doggs, a new pet accessory line. Created in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc., a leading manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel, Snoop Doggie Doggs pulls inspiration from Snoop's lifestyle and encourages pet owners everywhere to spoil their dogs (and cats alike) to live like royalty in their everyday lives.

It’s a Dog(g)’s Life – Snoop Dogg Enters the Pet Accessory Space with the Launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs (PRNewswire)

"If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!" said Snoop Dogg.

The extensive lineup of dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes, and more – which is also available to our feline friends – is not only reminiscent of Snoop's most iconic looks, but will also have your pet strutting their stuff during their daily walks. Available beginning today, Tuesday, November 15th, the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand is now shoppable exclusively at SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and Amazon's store. With a variety of collections, including "Off The Chain," "Boss Lady," and "Throw a Dogg a Bone," Snoop Doggie Doggs caters to every pet personality with elevated and unique pieces that are designed to stand out among the rest.

"Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space," said Rob Brandegee, Co-Founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc. "Snoop's personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings, and we couldn't be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it's the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat."

Launching to the US ahead of peak holiday shopping season, Snoop Doggie Doggs apparel products will range in size XS – XL, as well as the 'big dog' size, with the entire lineup retailing from $14.99 to $99.99.

"Having worked with Snoop for the better part of two decades, it's always been about expanding his brand while remaining authentic to his consumers and fans," said Constance Schwartz-Morini, CEO of SMAC Entertainment. "The launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs is the perfect addition to the Broadus empire."

As the holiday season quickly approaches, Amazon was the perfect retailer to collaborate with on the launch of Snoop Doggie Doggs. The well-known and well-loved store will provide consumers across the US the ability to shop the entire Snoop Doggie Doggs collection just in time for the holidays, with fast, free Prime delivery.

"We are excited to share that Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available in Amazon's store," said Wendy Franks, Director of Amazon Pets. "Pet lovers will enjoy shopping this playful collection ahead of the holidays."

For more information on Snoop Doggie Doggs and to shop the new collection while supplies last, please visit SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and Amazon's store, and follow the brand on social media @snoopdoggiedoggs on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Snoop Dogg

Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Cordozar Broadus Jr. is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and business mogul. As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 30-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally, and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. Snoop has also established himself as a venerated businessman, Snoop Dogg has made several investments and endorsements spanning the lifestyle, food/beverage, and cannabis industries working with top-tier brands including Beyond Meat, Bic, The General Insurance, Corona, and others. In November 2015, Snoop Dogg announced his new brand of cannabis products, Leafs By Snoop. Additionally, Snoop Dogg established a multi-year partnership with 19 Crimes to release a line of wines inspired by the convicts-turned-colonists who built Australia. He has a clothing store called Snoopy's Clothing that is located across from SoFi stadium which sold out of "Snoop On The Stoop" on its first day in stock. And in 2022, Snoop Dogg launched his own cereal brand with Master P called "Snoop Loopz" and a line of luxury scarves with his family, called Broadus Collection, that is sold on broaduscollection.com.

About Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Doggie Doggs is a petwear brand founded by Snoop Dogg. With an extensive lineup of apparel, toys, accessories and more for dogs, and cats, Snoop Doggie Doggs will have pets everywhere living like royalty with unparalleled products inspired by the lavish life of Snoop Dogg himself. Snoop Doggie Doggs apparel products will range in size XS – XL, as well as the 'big dog' size, with the entire lineup retailing from $14.99 to $99.99. For more information on Snoop Doggie Doggs, please visit SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and follow the brand on social.

About Little Earth Productions, Inc.

Little Earth Productions is a leading designer and manufacturer of accessories, apparel and pet gear for licensed sports and celebrity brands. Known for its fashion-based approach to licensing, Little Earth brings to market accessories that are innovative and fun. With licenses for the NFL, MLB, NHL MLS, NASCAR and more than 60 colleges and universities, they are known as a "one stop shop" for national retailers who want to offer product for the teams in their regions. The company was founded by Ava DeMarco and Robert Brandegee in the basement of their home in 1993, as an outgrowth of a business plan that Rob wrote while a student in an entrepreneurship class in the University of Pittsburgh. They quickly became known for their unique environmentally friendly, recycled fashion accessories made from post-consumer materials, such as recycled innertube rubber, authentic license plates and car seatbelt buckle belts. Little Earth's creative and fun aesthetic continues today in its licensed human and pet accessories.

Snoop Doggie Doggs (PRNewswire)

