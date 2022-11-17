NYCM Insurance Named One of Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness

All-Encompassing Wellness Program Helps Company Win 9th Award



EDMESTON, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, NYCM Insurance has received the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award commemorating its highly successful employee wellness program and other wellness practices. Hosted by the National Association for Business Resources , the Best and Brightest program highlights companies for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness. Winning companies were assessed in a number of areas to measure wellness program effectiveness, including outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas, practices, and have proven they are employers of choice when it comes to wellness and wellbeing," said Jennifer Kluge, Best and Brightest Programs President and CEO. "Best and Brightest winning companies are a community of leaders dedicated to creating a sustainable culture that works and ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first."

Through its "365 Passport to Wellness" program, NYCM has underlined the importance of maintaining a balanced and all-encompassing wellness routine by incentivizing participation in the program and tracking employee progress all year long.

"We are humbled to be receiving this award for the ninth year running," said NYCM Insurance 365 Passport to Wellness Program coordinator Lexi Wilcox. "NYCM's wellness program has continued to thrive in our return to office in a hybrid capacity with participants flourishing and reaching new goals. We are so proud to see our employees and leadership team demonstrate their dedication to this program every year!"

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance has maintained an A rating by A.M. Best Company for 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

