SESLOC Federal Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital as Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that California-based SESLOC Federal Credit Union has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Starting in February 2023, Lumin will support the credit union's more than 57,000 members and more than $1.2 billion in assets.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, will provide SESLOC credit union members with an integrated, customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Based in San Luis Obispo, SESLOC is a not-for-profit financial institution that has been servicing members since 1942. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in San Luis Obispo or Northern Santa Barbara County.

"In an age where technology both connects and separates us, we continue to offer digital services with a human touch. Our approach with our service offerings is to build them with the unique needs of the Central Coast. Whether fully remote, in branch, or a mix of both, member preferences are always top of mind," said Geri LaChance, president and CEO of SESLOC Federal Credit Union. "We chose Lumin Digital for their robust platform that will provide our members with exceptional personalized products, technology and service."

"SESLOC is committed to giving its members the financial tools to find success, and Lumin Digital is committed to that same mission," said Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer for Lumin Digital. "SESLOC members expect superior-quality products and offerings when it comes to their finances, and our platform will deliver on their expectations."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About SESLOC Federal Credit Union

SESLOC is a not-for-profit financial institution on California's central coast since 1942, now operating with six branches in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and at the Cal Poly campus. With assets of $1.2 billion, their 160 employees provide valuable financial and educational services to 57,000 members. SESLOC membership is open to anyone who lives, works or goes to school in San Luis Obispo or Northern Santa Barbara Counties. For more information, please visit www.sesloc.org.

