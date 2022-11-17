UScellular Promotes Kevin Lowell to Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer and Head of Communications

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular (NYSE: USM) announced that effective Jan. 1, 2023, Kevin Lowell will be promoted to executive vice president, chief people officer and head of communications. He will replace Deirdre Drake, who announced her retirement after more than eight years at the company and 33 years as a human resources leader. Lowell currently serves as UScellular's senior vice president of information technology and has been with the company since 2003.

"I look forward to Kevin leading our human resources and communications teams and guiding our Dynamic Organization as we enter our 40th year of providing wireless connectivity to customers," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. "I also extend my gratitude to Deirdre for her many contributions to UScellular. She has been a champion of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging her entire career, and I wish her well in retirement."

Lowell has held several leadership positions at UScellular, and in his new role he will be responsible for delivering integrated human resources and communications solutions that directly enable the achievement of UScellular's strategic objectives.

UScellular also announced corresponding changes to its leadership team, effective Jan. 1, 2023:

Robert Jakubek has been promoted to senior vice president of information technology and will be responsible for providing the foundational capabilities necessary for frontline associates to serve customers and for the delivery of products and services. He currently serves as vice president of engineering and network operations and has held various leadership roles since joining the company in 1993.

Mike Dienhart has been named vice president of engineering and network operations and will be responsible for ensuring the superior quality of UScellular's network and leading the teams at the company's Network Operations Centers. He currently serves as vice president of supply chain and has been with the company since 2003.

Renae Grob has been promoted to vice president of supply chain and will be responsible for all aspects of UScellular's supply chain operations, policies, strategic objectives and initiatives to help ensure a great experience for customers. She currently serves as senior director of channel supply chain and has been with the company since 2012.

