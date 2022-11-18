BJG Electronics signs long-term agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI)

BJG to supply interconnect & electromechanical components to KAI's new helicopter programs.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJG Electronics Group (BJG) announced today a long-term agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) to support the Korean Utility Helicopter – "KUH-1 Surion" and the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) program with interconnect and electromechanical components.

The multi-year agreement with BJG will allow KAI to minimize inventory and assure consistent quality supply

The KUH-1 Surion is Korea's first indigenous helicopter and is being deployed for operations in Korea with the military, police, emergency medical transport, forest service, and Coast Guard. Further variants of the KUH-1 Surion have enhanced interiors suited to VIP passengers and structurally strengthened versions support an external payload including fuel tanks or weapons.

The multi-year agreement with BJG will allow KAI to minimize inventory and assure consistent quality supply as program requirements dictate. BJG has provided similar products & supply chain services to many of the world's leading aviation OEMs.

Glenn Davidson, BJG CEO commented, "BJG is honored to join KAI as a supplier to the KUH-1 Surian helicopter program. Our team is committed to meeting KAI's demanding supplier requirements and contributing to the success of this program in the coming years."

About BJG Electronics

BJG Electronics Group is a value-added distributor and manufacturer of high-reliability electronic components headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY. The company's six locations in the US are certified to ISO9001:2015 & AS9100:2016 and are committed to delivering consistent, on-time delivery with its deep inventory of assembled and component products. With 32 franchised lines, over 300,000 unique part numbers, and 125,000 sq ft of warehouse space, BJG's comprehensive product offering provides standard and engineered solutions supporting harsh environment interconnect and electromechanical requirements. BJG is an approved supplier to the world's leading defense, commercial aviation, and space OEMs. For more information, visit www.bjgelectronics.com.

About Korea Aerospace Industries, LTD. (www.koreaaero.com/english)

Korea Aerospace Industries, LTD. (KAI) is the sole aircraft manufacturer in Korea. The company provides everything from development to support and training which includes upgrades & MRO for a wide range of fixed-wing aircraft beyond what they manufacture in Korea. Current programs in KAI's roster are KF-21 Next-Generation Fighter, FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft, KT-1 Basic Trainer, KC-100 General Aviation Aircraft, KUH Korean Utility Helicopter - Surion, LCH Light Civil Helicopter, LAH Light Armed Helicopter, UAV's, commercial aerostructures, and space programs such as Korea Multi-Purpose Satellites, CAS500 Compact Advanced Satellite, and the Korean Space Launch Vehicle.

