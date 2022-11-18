BRACH'S® Sweetness Swap - Starring Macklemore and Babs from Brunch with Babs - Brings Generations Together with First-Ever Holiday Tradition Exchange

New survey finds that while 77% of Americans across generations strongly believe in the importance of holiday traditions, younger generations are looking to try something new

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRACH'S, Macklemore and Babs from Brunch with Babs? It's a multi-generational holiday collab that's "mint" to be!

Babs from Brunch with Babs and Macklemore with BRACH’S Candy Canes. (PRNewswire)

More than one in three Americans in a recent survey* said their holiday traditions have evolved over the years, but one seasonal staple has made moments sweeter across generations: BRACH'S Candy Canes. Inspired by new findings revealing how adults seek and pass down stress-free ways to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, America's #1 candy cane brand** is hosting its first-ever holiday tradition exchange: "BRACH'S Sweetness Swap." And they're bringing it to life with a sweet celeb pair that have earned their "stripes" as seasonal experts.

Multi-platinum and diamond-selling, GRAMMY® award-winning artist and dad of three – Macklemore – and the internet's favorite holiday-loving grandma known for sharing motherly advice and life hacks – Barbara "Babs" Costello from Brunch with Babs – will kick off BRACH'S Sweetness Swap on Dec. 4. Fans can tune-in on Instagram Live at 7 p.m. EST via @Macklemore and @BrunchWithBabs to watch this dynamic duo mark the official start of the swap by recreating one another's favorite holiday activities that make moments sweeter for their families every year.

"I love the holidays and always look forward to spending time with family and friends and getting a free pass to eat all the candy – and you know BRACH'S Candy Canes are always a go-to!" said Macklemore. "I'm excited to partner with BRACH'S and Babs from Brunch with Babs to pass along some holiday spirit and share a couple of our favorite traditions."

After Macklemore and Babs from Brunch with Babs initiate the swap, fans nationwide will be invited to participate by submitting their own holiday traditions at BRACHS.com/SweetnessSwap in exchange for a new (well, new to them!) activity shared by someone from another generation and a free*** box of BRACH'S Candy Canes. Submissions will be open from Dec. 4 – Dec. 16, and fans will receive e-cards from BRACH'S suggesting a new fan-submitted way to sweeten up their holidays beginning Dec. 19.

"Holiday traditions are truly the heart of every season – I've collected and passed down so many from friends and family over the years to enjoy with my kids and grandchildren," said Babs. "There are plenty of fun things you can do with candy to mark the occasion, and BRACH'S is not just America's favorite candy cane brand, they're my personal favorite as well. I can't wait to trade holiday traditions with Macklemore to see how his family celebrates and have him (and you!) try one of mine."

According to BRACH'S recent nationwide survey of U.S. adults who celebrate year-end holidays, two-thirds (68%) believe passing down holiday traditions is extremely or very important. Younger generations are leading the charge as those beliefs were found to be strongest among Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X.

A desire to pass down traditions doesn't necessarily mean they don't evolve or expand – in fact, they've evolved for one in three surveyed (36%) consistently across generations, most often because families are growing out of previous traditions (21%) or there is desire to try something new (17%). When compared to other generations, Millennials are more likely than Gen X or Boomers to try something new, and relative to other generations they're more often learning new rituals from a spouse or partner, while grandparents are more often a source of holiday traditions for Gen Z when compared to older adults.

"Families of all generations are eager to keep holiday traditions alive, and many want to learn and try new things as families grow and evolve," said Lauren Holtz, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "BRACH'S candies, specifically our candy canes, are synonymous with holiday memories and beloved by every generation. Our Sweetness Swap aims to bring people of all ages together this season to make moments sweeter with meaningful connections and stress-free celebrations."

Hungry for more findings from BRACH'S generational study?

Companions for Holiday Traditions: About six in ten adults surveyed enjoy holiday traditions with children (63%) and a spouse/partner (59%). Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to share them with a parent/guardian or grandparent.

Candy Canes' Perfect Pairing: Across all generations, hot chocolate was chosen as the best pairing for candy canes over options such as eggnog, ice cream or cookies.

Holiday Candy Activities: About seven in ten participants are very or somewhat likely to enjoy candy canes by just eating them (75%) or decorating a home or tree (69%). Gen Z and Millennials surveyed were significantly more likely than Gen X or Boomers to participate in several holiday candy activities.

Holiday Baking: Holiday cooking/baking is common among adults with more than eight in ten (84%) very or somewhat likely to participate.

Holiday Parties: Nearly one-third of adults (31%) are likely to host or attend a holiday-themed dinner party instead of other types of holiday events such as a White Elephant party, Ugly Sweater party, or holiday-themed brunch.

Start brainstorming your swap submissions and don't forget to check out the Instagram Live on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. EST – there may be even more sweet news revealed!

About BRACH'S Candy Canes:

Candy Canes have been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year long legacy of making moments sweeter. BRACH'S, America's #1 Candy Cane brand, offers a variety of iconic product forms, shapes, textures and flavors perfect for any occasion. The perfect treat for snacking, baking, decorating or gifting during the holiday season, BRACH'S® Peppermint Candy Canes, BRACH'S® Cherry Candy Canes, BRACH'S® Peppermint Mini Candy Canes and BRACH'S® Peppermint Crushed Candy Canes are available at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara®

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 28 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

*Survey conducted by Bridge Marketing Research LLC on behalf of BRACH'S® in October 2022 with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate year-end holidays and plan to purchase holiday candy this year. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2.2% at the 95% confidence level.

**SOURCE: IRI Market Advantage TL US MULO+C 8 WE 12.26.21

***Valid for legal residents of 50 U.S. + D.C., 18+. Offer ends 12/31/22 and quantity limited to first 5,000 claimants. Get up to $5.00* back via rebate on your purchase of one (1) package of Brach's Peppermint Candy Canes (12 ct., 5.3 oz only). Must purchase Brach's Peppermint Candy Canes (12 ct., 5.3 oz) to qualify for the rebate. Rebate requests must be received by 1/14/23. Limit one (1) rebate per person. Rebate will be paid via PayPal/Venmo. See full T&Cs for details.

