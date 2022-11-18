InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Umbrella Storage (HAD 200)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I struggled to find a safe place to store my valuables when outside," said the inventor from Miami, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help secure personal items off the ground and under cover from the elements."

He invented THE RUDY-BRELLA that provides a safe and secure location to store a vast array of items. Items could be safely stored in a concealed location for peace of mind and provide protection from inclement weather. This durable item may be employed with standard umbrellas as well as beach models. Additionally, this would be lightweight, durable and easy to secure to any umbrella.

