"MAKE MERRY' THIS HOLIDAY GIFTING SEASON

FIND THE BEST GIFTS FOR EVERYONE YOU LOVE, ALL IN ONE PLACE

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

It's officially the season of joy! Calendars will soon fill up with festive events and hours will be focused on finding the perfect gifts for the loved ones in our lives. In this satellite interview, Nordstrom Senior Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman shared some insider tips for in-store and online holiday shopping this season. From gifting and holiday dressing to holiday décor and festive events, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the destinations to make holiday shopping fun and easy.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9057555-nordstrom-holiday-shopping-and-gifting-tips-with-kate-bellman/

KATE'S PICKS INCLUDE:

From beauty and fragrance sets to cozy luxurious cashmere, Kate shared some of her favorite gift ideas for women. One of her top finds? Colorful kitchen and glassware.

It can be notoriously hard to shop for the men in our lives. Kate shared some can't miss options including retro wireless speakers and trendy recolored sneakers.

While kids want to see their must-have toy under the tree, there are so many essentials that are must-buys for the youngest people on our lists - including the cutest additions to their cold weather wardrobe. Or why not surprise them with a pair of pajamas that match with the entire family?

For more information visit: www.nordstrom.com

MORE ABOUT KATE BELLMAN:

Kate Bellman started with Nordstrom in 2012 as a Digital Merchandising Manager for the retailer's designer and wedding businesses. In 2016, she joined the Fashion Office as Fashion Director for Women's Footwear where she supported fashion and trend forecasting. In her current role as Senior Managing Fashion Editor, Kate oversees fashion content and stories for digital, social, and print where she brings to life seasonal must-have trends and key items.

Interview provided by Nordstrom

Media Contact

John Bailey

Nordstrom, Inc.

john.bailey@nordstrom.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.