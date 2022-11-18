MINA Group Announces New Marketing Leadership

Award-winning restaurant management company welcomes new Chief Marketing Officer, VP of Communications and Creative Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINA Group, the award-winning restaurant management company led by Michelin star-rated Chef Michael Mina, today announced the recent addition of three marketing executives to their corporate team. Leah Smith joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Rosie Abrams as Vice President of Communications and Lisa Fisher, Creative Director. With decades of combined industry experience, these new appointments will play integral roles in the advancement and growth of the MINA family of brands.

MINA Group Logo (PRNewswire)

"Bringing fresh talent to the table as we refocus on our long-term growth and brand strategy is imperative to attaining our goals," said Chef Michael Mina. "Leah, Rosie and Lisa's collective tenures and track-records of success with best-in-class brands will be instrumental in ensuring the future success of ours."

Leah Smith, a seasoned marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience in restaurants, hospitality, retail healthcare, and sports management, has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining MINA Group, Leah served in similar capacities as Chief Brand Officer at Exer Urgent Care and Chief Marketing Officer for Veggie Grill, the largest plant-based premium fast-casual restaurant in the United States. Her first foray into restaurants started at Patina Restaurant Group, where she worked closely with Chef and Founder Joachim Splichal to drive marketing portfolio strategies that delivered on brand promise, experience, and profitable growth. Smith led the marketing strategy for 30 multi-concept units ranging from Michelin-star Patina Restaurant to landmark Walt Disney Concert Hall to the iconic Hollywood Bowl, as well as two off-site catering arms.

Rosie Abrams is a communications executive whose resume showcases a background in corporate and consumer public relations for luxury hospitality and food and beverage brands. Most recently, Rosie was Executive Director of Public Relations at Encore Boston Harbor overseeing the communications strategy for the Forbes Five-Star resort and casino, a role she held since before the property's opening in 2019. Previously, Rosie was Director of Communications for Wolfgang Puck, responsible for all aspects of brand communications for the celebrity chef's culinary portfolio comprised of over 25 fine dining restaurants, more than 100 franchised units, cookware, cookbooks, wine, coffee, and packaged foods.

Lisa Fisher comes with more than twenty years of experience in building and transforming brands in her new role as Creative Director. Prior to joining MINA Group, Lisa brought her creative vision to leading luxury and lifestyle brands, from American Express to St. Regis Hotels. Her passion for travel and discovery has inspired her career path, with nearly a decade setting the design direction for the iconic hotel brands in the Starwood and Marriott portfolios and more recently for Paravel, a leader in sustainable luggage and travel accessories. Lisa's love of exploration is rivaled only by her fondness for food: she and her husband, a chef and master spice blender, are avid restaurant-goers and food adventurers.

About MINA Group

MINA Group, led by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Mina, is a San Francisco-based restaurant management company specializing in creating and operating innovative full-service dining concepts. Operating for nearly two decades, MINA Group currently manages more than 30 outlets, including: BARDOT BRASSERIE in Las Vegas; BOURBON BURGER BAR in Los Angeles; BOURBON STEAK in DC, Glendale, Miami, Nashville, Orange County, Scottsdale and Seattle; BOURBON PUB at San Francisco International Airport and Lake Tahoe; THE BUNGALOW KITCHEN BY MICHAEL MINA in Belmont Shore and Tiburon; CLOCK BAR in San Francisco; ESTIATORIO ORNOS A MICHAEL MINA RESTAURANT in Miami and San Francisco; THE HANDLE BAR in Jackson Hole; INTERNATIONAL SMOKE in Las Vegas and San Francisco; MICHAEL MINA in Las Vegas; MINA BRASSERIE in Dubai; MINA'S FISH HOUSE in Oahu; PABU Izakaya in San Francisco; STRIPSTEAK in Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Waikiki; TOKYO HOT CHICKEN in San Francisco; TRAILBLAZER TAVERN in San Francisco; and WIT & WISDOM in Sonoma.

For a complete list of restaurants and more information, please visit michaelmina.net and follow Chef Michael Mina on Facebook and Instagram at @ChefMichaelMina.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mina Group