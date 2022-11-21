Akamai Foundation Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

Traditional STEM education grants expanded beyond K-12 to include "Empower" grants for college, technology career pathways and entrepreneurship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Foundation, a charitable fund endowed by Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announces recipients of the Akamai Foundation 2022 global STEM education grants.

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics and diversifying the technology ecosystem. Grants focus on equal access to quality STEM education with supporting programs designed to attract more diversity to the technology industry.

In addition to early learner K-12 STEM grants, the Foundation piloted a new grant program called "Empower." The Empower grant program is an invite-only program that is offered for the first time this year. The program broadens the Foundation's giving to create more diverse talent in the technology industry by supporting later stages of the talent pipeline such as underrepresented populations in college, technology career pathways and entrepreneurship. Empower grants are higher threshold grants ranging from $25 - $100,000 and above, with $1 million awarded in this first cycle.

The Akamai Foundation commenced funding post graduate initiatives early this year with the Associate to Master's degree Pathway for Technology ("A2M4Tech") program. This innovative and affordable pathway to the technology sector is for learners who begin their undergraduate education in community college. The development and startup of the program is run by Northeastern University through a $750,000 grant from the Akamai Foundation. The program addresses institutional barriers that have long slowed progress in achieving equity in computer science. It combines academic study and work by providing full-time employment opportunities for students while they pursue their degrees.

The 2022 early learner K-12 STEM grants and Empower grants total $2 million.

"The Akamai Foundation is pleased to expand its grant program this year - meeting recipients precisely where their needs are. In addition to our grants for programming grades K-12 globally, we are providing support to programs that focus on diversifying tech talent via programs in higher education, college, careers pathways and entrepreneurship," said Kara DiGiacomo, executive director, Akamai Foundation.

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following Empower grant program impact leaders:

Code2040, National (US)

FFWD, National (US)

Hack the Hood, California

Interise, Inc., National (US)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Global

NPower Inc., National (US)

Per Scholas Inc., Massachusetts

Resilient Coders, Massachusetts

The Hidden Genius Project, National (US)

UNCF (United Negro College Fund), National (US)

The Akamai Foundation looks forward to partnering with the following K-12 grant programs and build upon community relationships where Akamai employees live and work:

Costa Rica

Rocket Girls

Funda Vida Foundation

India

Akshara Foundation

Poland

Education for the Future Foundation Foundation for the Development of Mathematical Education

Children's University in the Classroom Foundation

Katalyst Education Foundation

Mamo Pracuj Foundation

Sarigato Foundation

United States

Girls Who Code, National

ChickTech, National

Hack Foundation, National

Genesys Works, California

Hidden Genius Project, California

Streetcode Academy, California

Codeart Inc, Florida

NAF Mega Student Industry Conference, Florida

IT Women Foundation, Inc., Florida

Florida Conference of SDA, Florida

Project Lift, Inc, Florida

Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta, Georgia

Learn Fresh Education Co., Georgia

Steamsport Inc., Georgia

Bmore Empowered, Inc., Maryland

Boys and Girls Club of Boston, Inc., Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, Inc., Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Metrowest, Inc., Massachusetts

Breakthrough Greater Boston, Inc., Massachusetts

Brookview House, Inc., Massachusetts

Calculus Project, Massachusetts

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), Massachusetts

Innovators for Purpose, Massachusetts

Jr. Tech, Massachusetts

Kids In Tech, Massachusetts

Latino STEM Alliance, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Massachusetts

Mass Insight Education and Research Institute Inc., Massachusetts

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School Foundation Inc., Massachusetts

Science and Engineering Education Development (SEED), Massachusetts

Science Club for Girls, Inc., Massachusetts

Science from Scientists, Inc., Massachusetts

The Young People's Project Inc. Massachusetts

STEM from Dance, New York

Tech Kids Unlimited, New York

Canary Academy Online, Inc, Virginia

Center for Excellence in Education, Virginia

Cornerstones, Inc, Virginia

Mathematical Association of America Incorporated, Washington, DC

Society for Science and the Public, Washington, DC

The 2023 grant proposal submission window will open in the first quarter of 2023. Important dates and guidelines for grant proposal submissions will be communicated through the Akamai Foundation's website later this year.

About the Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is a private corporate foundation dedicated to equal access to STEM education with an emphasis on digital equity and inclusion and excellence in mathematics.

The Akamai Foundation serves as a catalyst for change and is dedicated to encouraging the next generation of technology innovators by supporting STEM education, with a focus on the pursuit of excellence in mathematics in grades K-12 while exploring additional impact opportunities to diversify the technology talent pipeline. The Foundation's reach is global through direct grants to locally-registered charities and global non-government organizations that emphasize assisting under-represented groups within today's technology workforce.

For more information, view the 2021 Foundation Annual Report .

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

