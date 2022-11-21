Curbio Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the nation's leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokerages and their listing clients, today announced that it has been ranked no. 158 on Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 list. This annual list honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies from all over North America.

"We are thrilled that Curbio has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. Here at Curbio, we have set out to transform home improvement for real estate by getting every listing market-ready quickly and sold for top dollar. This recognition of our growth shows that what we're doing is working, and we couldn't be more proud of our team," said Olivia Mariani, CMO at Curbio.

Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Having been founded in 2017, this was Curbio's first year of eligibility for the list. The company grew by an astounding 913% during the allocated timeframe.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Curbio is a groundbreaking PropTech company that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents and their clients get listings ready for market. Powered by technology, Curbio streamlines the pre-listing home improvement process from start to finish, allowing the company to complete pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and reliably. With Curbio, realtors and their clients can sell for more without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payment deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

