Gamelancer Media's TikTok Channel @Gaming Surpasses 10 Million Followers. Total Owned & Operated Network Exceeds 34 Million

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer'' or the "Company"), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that its @Gaming channel on TikTok has reached 10 million followers. Gamelancer's community of 27 channels totalling over 34 million followers on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, grows by over 1.2 million new followers every month.

@Gaming on TikTok has also amassed over 486 million likes since the network launched in 2019. With over 29 million followers across its 11 TikTok channels, Gamelancer Media owns and operates the largest gaming community on TikTok, with a significant majority of the audience residing in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

" By 2027 TikTok's ad revenue is expected to surpass both Meta & YouTube combined . There is a paradigm shift underway that is witnessing brands and agencies spending less on television ads to reach their desired audience, and instead directing ad spend to short-form video platforms such as TikTok. With over 29 million TikTok followers matched with our creative studio, JoyBox Media, Gamelancer is uniquely positioned to grow its already impressive roster of brand partners spending across our network. According to a blog published by Hootsuite on March 29th of this year , TikTok was the most downloaded app of 2021, with 656 million downloads. Downloaded more than 3 billion times to date, the global TikTok community increasingly utilizes the platform for ecommerce, with 67% of users claiming TikTok inspires them to shop - even when they weren't planning to do so. Viewers can watch videos on TikTok without being inundated by programmatic ads, instead ads are curated short-form videos that are produced to live organically on the platform. Gamelancer's network ownership + creative content + content distribution strategy was built specifically to address the needs of blue-chip brands looking to connect with GenZ & young Millennials on TikTok, Instagram & Snapchat." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

