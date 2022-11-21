SCIENTIFIC GAMES' LATEST WAVE POINT-OF-SALE TECHNOLOGY TO POWER ATLANTIC LOTTERY RETAIL GROWTH IN CANADA

Move Follows Company's PlayCentral HD, First Full Self-service Lottery Kiosks in Canada

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will provide the company's latest WAVE point-of-sale technology across Atlantic Lottery's retailer network of 3,000 locations in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The technology modernization is part of Atlantic Lottery's retail rejuvenation through a new contract with Scientific Games, which also includes other equipment and software.

Scientific Games will provide the company’s latest WAVE point-of-sale technology across Atlantic Lottery’s retailer network of 3,000 locations in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. (PRNewswire)

WAVE is the company's flagship, high-performance clerk-operated terminal designed for ease of use and speed of service in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of different retail environments.

The new WAVE terminals follow a rollout of Scientific Games' award-winning PlayCentral HD self-service kiosks for Atlantic Lottery throughout summer 2022, the first full player self-service technology in Canada. Offering players expanded access to lottery draw and instant scratch games as well as sports betting, the full-sized PlayCentral HDs kiosks feature age verification, as well as cash and cashless payment options. Available in the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, the convenient, self-service kiosks are part of Atlantic Lottery's strategic goal to modernize the retail experience to better meet the needs and expectations of its players and retailers.

Joey Cormier, Vice President of Channels for Atlantic Lottery, said, "Atlantic Lottery is excited to support our plans for retail evolution over the next five years with advanced technology at point-of-sale. We are delighted to have advanced terminals for our retailers, and we are aligning with rapidly moving modernization trends taking place at retail."

An advanced, modular central gaming system from Scientific Games was implemented for Atlantic Lottery in 2017. In addition to retail and gaming systems technology, Scientific Games supplies Atlantic Lottery with a full digital lottery system and player subscription services and is the primary provider of its successful Scratch'N Win games. The company's relationship with Atlantic Lottery dates back to 1983, resulting in a partnership that has kept pace with technology advancements over the decades and driven growth across the Lottery's entire portfolio.

John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "As retailers adapt to workforce challenges and consumer convenience, advanced retail point-of-sale technology is crucial. We will see retail technology, including self-service, have an increasingly important role in driving lottery performance. The Atlantic Lottery's new systems infrastructure implemented with Scientific Games supports the Lottery's ability to adapt swiftly to ensure relevance, growth and sustainability in a rapidly changing world."

One of Canada's most innovative lotteries, Atlantic Lottery offers a wide variety of player entertainment, including retail and digital instant games, numbers games and sports betting. The Lottery returns 100% of profits to the provinces to help fund essential services like health care, education and infrastructure.

Scientific Games is the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in North America, the largest in Europe, and is a leading provider of digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and sports betting. The company's products represent nearly 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally.

PlayCentral® HD and WAVE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2022 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Games LLC