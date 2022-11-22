Garmin receives 2022 BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award

Automotive OEM team recognized for contribution to new BMW Theatre Screen featured on the BMW 7 Series launched this year

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is proud to announce that its Automotive OEM group has been recognized by BMW Group with a coveted 2022 Supplier Innovation Award in the customer experience category. The annual program recognizes suppliers that successfully collaborate with the automaker to drive developments forward and enable the use of outstanding technologies in BMW vehicles.

"This award is a testimony to our commitment to BMW and its customers around the world," said Garmin Automotive Group Managing Director Matt Munn. "We believe every day is an opportunity to innovate, and we are honored by the confidence BMW Group has entrusted in Garmin as we design, produce and deliver high-quality infotainment solutions for the BMW lineup of vehicles."

Garmin was lauded for its contribution to the Theatre Screen, a private back-seat movie lounge experience introduced in the all-new BMW 7 Series. With a click of a button, a 31-inch panoramic display descends from the headliner, blinds are closed, and lighting is automatically adjusted to transform the second row into a private cinema on wheels. Garmin's custom designed computing module manages all the software and customer interfaces to enable the BMW Theatre Screen experience.

"Innovations are key to the success of our transformation towards electromobility, digitalization and sustainability. Our award ceremony recognizes innovation and cooperative partnership with our suppliers – especially in challenging times," said Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network.

The BMW Group Supplier Innovation Awards were presented Nov. 17 at the 2022 BMW Welt conference in Munich. Winners were announced in a total of six categories: drive train and e-mobility, sustainability, digitalization, customer experience, newcomer of the year and exceptional team performance.

BMW appointed Garmin as its lead tier-one supplier of in digital cockpit computing modules for future BMW models. To expand its production capability and capacity, Garmin invested in a new 29,000-square meter state-of-the-art automotive OEM manufacturing and distribution facility in Wroclaw, Poland as well as expansions to manufacturing at its U.S. headquarters in Olathe, Kan.

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers to provide a variety of integrated in-vehicle hardware and software solutions including embedded computing models, infotainment, integrated cameras, navigation, precise positioning technology and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Garmin Auto OEM has dedicated offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit garmin.com/aoem .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

About BMW Group With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites around the world; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. For more information, www.bmwgroup.com.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

