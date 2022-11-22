SUPERIOR GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the Market opens on Monday, November 28, 2022. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM EST to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST Toll-free North America: +1 888 664 6392 Local or International: +1 416 764 8659 Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/rNwZPy3Dxyz

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: +1 888 390 0541 Local or International: +1 416 764 8677 Passcode: 782552#

The conference call replay will be available for 365 days.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

