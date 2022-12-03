Travis Day Joins PublicRelay as Chief Revenue Officer

Communications Analytics and Insights Agency Expands Leadership Team

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the leading agency for communications analytics and insights announced the addition of Travis Day as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for expanding PublicRelay's reach among the world's leading brands by helping CCOs enhance their analytical capabilities, achieve brand aspirations, and tie their work to overall business goals.

Travis brings more than a decade of experience helping companies develop their research and analytics capabilities. Joining Qualtrics during its early days, Travis was instrumental in growing the company and its Research Services division into an industry-leading insights provider.

Across his career, Travis has been responsible for bringing in more than $250 million in revenue, scaling the teams he led from $4 million per year to over $100 million per year, and taking a sales team from 5 to over 100 employees. Throughout that time, he has never missed an annual sales target and has won numerous accolades as a sales leader and people manager.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the PublicRelay team and am committed to doing all I can to help take this company to new levels of success," Day stated. "PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology approach puts it in an ideal position to be the leader in analytics and insights for communicators at the world's leading brands."

"Travis is an exceptional addition to the executive team at PublicRelay and will significantly expand our ability to grow and deliver innovative solutions for brand leaders at complex organizations," added Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay. "He has a stellar record of success and I'm confident that he will help us scale quickly while we continue to deliver greater value to clients."

An alumnus of Brigham Young University, Travis lives near Salt Lake City, Utah, with his wife and three young boys.

About PublicRelay

PublicRelay delivers quality analytics, insights, and advice that increase the value, influence, and impact of communicators in their organization. PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology delivers data and insights that prove communications' impact on business goals, predict media outcomes, and guide future strategy. Known for exceptional partnership with clients, PublicRelay elevates communications data and insights to the standards of today's C-suite leaders.

