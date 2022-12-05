NEW ITALIAN CONCEPT SERENA PASTIFICIO, REPLACING BOCA RATON FAVORITE TANZY, SET TO OPEN DECEMBER 7TH

Located in Mizner Park, the new concept features dinner and brunch specialties from an Italian scratch kitchen, chic reimagined dining room and diverse selection of craft cocktails and wine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida-based IPIC Theaters, America's premier luxury restaurant and movie theater brand, announced today the introduction of their Italian dining concept Serena Pastificio in Boca Raton, which will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 7th for dinner service. This is the second location for the Serena brand, the first in Florida.

Having perfected the concept in Midtown Atlanta, where the group opened the initial Serena location in 2021, the restaurant offers a sophisticated yet approachable nod to Italy's recipes and unforgettable hospitality, in a chic and vibrant space. Offering a refined dining experience rooted in tradition, at the core of the concept is the pastificio within the scratch kitchen where the chefs hand make the pasta that goes into each dish daily. That same care and attention can be found in the seasonal wine and cocktail list featuring drinks that are as delicious on their own, as they are paired with the diverse Italian specialties on the menu.

"Our hope is that Serena becomes Boca's go-to spot for a great meal, authentic experiences and the warm, unforgettable hospitality guests are seeking," said Jennifer Pucci, Restaurant General Manager. "Everything is made from scratch, with a focus on simple, fresh and seasonal ingredients – that's what guests want and that's what we will deliver consistently."

Following in their mission to provide elevated, immersive experiences that engage multiple senses, IPIC has also completely re-imagined the interior space of the restaurant. Finishes throughout feature a lighter, softer and more modern aesthetic as presented through the wood, leather and other materials utilized in the design. The centerpiece of the redesigned dining room is a large-scale, handmade resin leaf installation that hangs from the ceiling, creating a canopy of reflected light in the space.

"This was not just a re-design, this was a reinvention of the entire feel of our dining room," said Patrick Quinn, CEO of IPIC Theaters. "So many locals have experienced the space as it was previously, we can't wait to showcase what we have done to re-invent it for them."

With approximately 200 seats, the 5,000 square-foot restaurant also offers alfresco dining with two breezy patios on either side of the dining room. Within select sections of the dining room, the restaurant will also offer private dining for corporate events and intimate gatherings starting this season.

Serena Pastificio will be open for dinner service starting at 5 p.m. daily and will also offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ora Sociale, a foodie happy hour featuring deals on the concept's most popular dishes, as well as cocktails, beer and wine, is available at the Bar and Lounge on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ABOUT IPIC THEATERS, LLC.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, IPIC® Theaters, LLC. is America's premier theater and restaurant brand. A pioneer of the dine-in theater concept, IPIC Theater's mission is to provide visionary entertainment escapes, presenting high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology in architecturally unique destinations that include premium movie theaters and restaurants. IPIC Theaters currently operates 8 restaurant locations and 13 dine-in theater locations with 100 screens in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.IPIC.com.

