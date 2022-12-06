InventHelp Inventors Develop a Decorative Way to Keep Curtains Open Without Damage (FJK-200)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a decorative solution to keeping window curtains open without causing wall damage," said two inventors from Memphis, Tenn., "so we invented the CURTAIN WREATH.

The patent-granted invention ensures that curtains remained open in an attractive fashion which may enhance the appearance of the curtains, walls, and room. It eliminates using glued holders or having to anchor holders into a wall with nails or screws that could cause damage. Easy to use and install the invention is also convenient, practical, and effective. It could be used in homes as well as hotels and even cruise ships as it is durable and affordable.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

