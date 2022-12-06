NEA AWARDS GRANTS FOR ECZEMA RESEARCH TO 13 INVESTIGATORS

New research will explore key aspects of eczema from the science behind itch and inflammation, to the role of racial and economic disparities, to new pathways for potential therapies

NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) today announced the recipients for its 2022 research grants. From both U.S.-based and international applications, the research projects of 13 outstanding investigators were selected, representing grants totaling nearly $730,000. 2022 marked a significant jump in NEA's investment in innovative eczema research, from $515,000 in 2021, with a new award tier and an increase from nine to 13 recipients.

The largest private nonprofit funder of eczema research, NEA has invested nearly $3 million since its first grant was awarded in 2004. Collectively, NEA-funded grants for basic science, clinical and translational research have supported a deeper understanding of the symptoms, comorbidities and burdens of eczema, provided insights into new treatment strategies, and furthered the ability to improve care and prevention.

Most notably, for every $1 NEA has invested in eczema research, grantees have collectively gone on to obtain an additional $13.14 in subsequent National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding to support further research.

"Eczema is a chronic condition without a cure that affects over 31 million people in the U.S., many with severe, even debilitating impacts," says Julie Block, CEO of NEA. "Our best hope to improve patients' lives (and those of loved ones) is through research. Our 2022 research grant recipients represent both new and longstanding investigators working across disciplines to identify opportunities for better eczema therapies, better care, better outcomes – and one day, potentially, a cure."

The 2022 research grants are awarded in categories as follows:

Impact Research Grant – Provides funding support for collaborative research projects to conduct multi-institution innovative eczema research.

Concepcio Soler , PhD, University of Barcelona , Barcelona, Spain

Champion Research Grant– Encourages proven researchers to continue research on emerging or ongoing challenges in eczema or bring their expertise to the field of eczema.

Jan Dutz MD, FRCPC, University of British Columbia , Vancouver, British Columbia

Aaron Drucker MD, ScM, FRCPC, Women's College Hospital, Toronto, Canada

Cassandra Quave , PhD, Emory University School of Medicine , Atlanta, GA

Spotlight Research Grant – New in 2022, this award promotes research tied to specific areas of interest. This year focuses on eczemas outside of atopic dermatitis, specifically chronic vesicular hand eczema, nummular eczema and seborrheic dermatitis.

Michael Haft , MD, University of California San Diego , San Diego, CA

Childhood Eczema Challenge Grant – Created in collaboration with the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA), this is intended for early or mid-career scientists to accelerate research that improves the health and quality of life of pediatric patients and their families.

Emily Croce PhD, MSN, APRN, CPNP-PC, University of Texas at Austin . Austin, TX

Catalyst Research Grant – Designed to support talented early-career scientists on the path toward becoming the next generation of eczema thought leaders by supporting hypothesis-driven research projects.

Joan Manils, PhD, Bsc, University of Barcelona , Barcelona, Spain

Harper Price , MD, Phoenix Children's Hospital , Phoenix, AZ

Hazel Wilkie , PhD, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA

Engagement Research Grant – Intended for emerging investigators exploring a new research concept, piloting a new experiment, or undertaking a novel or secondary data analysis.

Elisabeth Cowin MA, MSW, Case Western Reserve University , Cleveland, OH .

Emily Gurnee , MD, University of Colorado Denver , Denver, CO

Theodora Karagounis MS, MD, New York University Grossman School of Medicine,

New York, NY

Ge Peng , MD, Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

