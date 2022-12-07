City of Hope to Accelerate the Development of New Treatments and Expand Best-In-Class Compassionate Care With a Transformative Gift From the Judy and Bernard Briskin Family Foundation

City of Hope to Accelerate the Development of New Treatments and Expand Best-In-Class Compassionate Care With a Transformative Gift From the Judy and Bernard Briskin Family Foundation

In recognition of the Briskin family's generous contribution, City of Hope names its new five-story hotel the Judy & Bernard Briskin Hope Village.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, today announced a generous and transformative gift from the Judy and Bernard Briskin Family Foundation. This latest extraordinary commitment from the Briskin family will support City of Hope's compassionate patient care services with the opening of a new hotel for patients and their families as well as fund translational research, including timely studies that could benefit cancer and Alzheimer's patients.

The Judy and Bernard Briskin Family Foundation recently gave a transformative gift to City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization. This latest extraordinary commitment from the Briskin family will support City of Hope's compassionate patient care services with the opening of the Judy & Bernard Briskin Hope Village hotel. (Photo credit: City of Hope) (PRNewswire)

Judy and the late Bernard Briskin have been transformational supporters of City of Hope for nearly two decades.

The Briskin family is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and well-being. Judy and the late Bernard Briskin have been transformational supporters of City of Hope for nearly two decades and have made a series of significant gifts to advance scientific understanding of disease, translational investigations, therapeutic development and patient healing.

"The continued support of the Briskin family has left an indelible mark on City of Hope. We are grateful to have their support in perpetuity via the Judy and Bernard Briskin Endowment for Research Innovation, which is already helping City of Hope conduct highly promising translational research in areas like myeloma and leukemia, innovative COVID-19 vaccines and Alzheimer's disease," said Steven Rosen, M.D., provost and chief scientific officer at City of Hope.

In recognition of their recent generous contribution, City of Hope is honored to name its new 115,000-square-foot hotel the Judy & Bernard Briskin Hope Village. The 147-room hotel located on the northwest corner of City of Hope's campus at 1500 East Duarte Road in Duarte, California, provides accommodations for people who are being treated at City of Hope and meet clinical criteria for critical lodging as determined by their care teams as well as their visiting family. The hotel — its rooms and public spaces — have been specifically designed with cancer patients' distinct needs in mind. 1913 Restaurant and Bar inside the hotel is open to the general public and serves progressive American cuisine.

"Our long-term partnership with Judy and the late Bernie Briskin has made an immeasurable difference to cancer patients and their families, and the new Judy & Bernard Briskin Hope Village hotel is no exception," said Robert Stone, City of Hope chief executive officer and the Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "With rejuvenating, healing accommodations and amenities, this amazing facility was specifically designed to foster recovery and offer peace of mind. The Judy & Bernard Briskin Hope Village hotel is a testament to our patient-centric approach and a central part of how we keep patients and families together when they need it most."

The hotel also houses offices on the first floor to welcome international patients and provide coordination for their care. Multilingual patient navigators and a dedicated team manage the distinctive nonclinical needs of international patients, bridging language barriers and providing culturally appropriate support.

"Our partnership is deeply rooted in the confidence that City of Hope's cutting-edge research and therapies will lead to lifesaving treatments for patients throughout the world and positive solutions for their loved ones," Judy Briskin said. "If Bernie were still with us, he would be so proud and honored to have his name associated with Hope Village, which offers a warm and welcoming place for families and their loved ones who are often undergoing difficult treatments for the most devastating illnesses."

The continued support from the Briskin family has left a mark on City of Hope with the Judy & Bernard Briskin Center for Clinical Research, the Judy and Bernard Briskin Center for Multiple Myeloma Research, the Judy & Bernard Briskin Imaging Center, the Steven Gordon and Briskin Family Innovation Grant Program and the Kenneth Goldman and Briskin Family Clinical Trials Program.

Judy Briskin is active in the Museum of Contemporary Art and Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Her interior design work has appeared in Architectural Digest, American Home, House Beautiful, Design, the Los Angeles Times and California Homes.

The late Bernard Briskin was a World War II Marine Corps veteran and chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer for the Arden Group, Inc., where he helmed Gelson's Markets for decades.

"Judy and Bernie Briskin and their family have been our partners in the transformation of our campus and the extension of City of Hope's lifesaving mission for years," said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. "Their visionary commitments to research, new therapies and patient-centered care and healing are improving the lives of patients and families today and into the future. We are profoundly grateful to this family for their extraordinary example of philanthropic partnership at City of Hope."

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope's personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope's growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Of Hope