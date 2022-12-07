CROWN RANKED AMONG TOP ORGANIZATIONS IN NEWSWEEK'S 2023 LIST OF AMERICA'S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES

Company scores within top 15% in corporate governance category

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has been named to the America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list by Newsweek, in partnership with global research and data firm Statista. The fourth annual list recognizes organizations in the United States with outstanding efforts relating to corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Drawing from an initial pool of 2,000 eligible companies, this year's final list includes 500 companies from 14 different industries, with Newsweek highlighting the greatest number of finalists as belonging to the materials and chemicals sector. This recognition emphasizes Crown's own commitments to its workforce and operational impact, as well as the manufacturing industry's progress and leadership around larger sustainability goals.

The 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies was compiled based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability reports. The more than 30 KPIs utilized for the assessment focused on company performance in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance. Additionally, an independent survey was conducted to evaluate companies' reputations by asking U.S. residents about their perception of company activities.

Following this review, Crown notably scored within the top 15% in the corporate governance category. This position reflects high marks for disclosure and transparency, which includes compliance and anti-corruption guidelines and active participation in the UN Global Compact, in addition to economic performance, which includes stability and innovation capacity. All scores demonstrate Crown's areas of strength and achievement even without accounting for the Company's latest sustainability report, which documents further progress toward its goals.

"We are honored by this recognition from Newsweek and to be distinguished alongside many prestigious companies with a dedication to corporate stewardship," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Sustainability is at the heart of all we do, and we continue to push our performance to the next level. This ranking emphasizes the critical importance of enacting clear and pointed objectives for employee safety, a healthy working environment and sustainability. We continue to accelerate our Company progress through steadfast dedication and consistent innovation, and we look forward to the next steps that drive us toward our goals."

Since 2020, Crown has placed an increased emphasis on its sustainability strategy and key environmental, social and governance actions through its comprehensive Twentyby30 program. The program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, encompassed under five pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise. Within those pillars, areas of focus include emissions reductions, product lifecycle and recyclability to slow the pace of climate change; transitioning to renewable electricity; prioritizing water preservation; enhancing employee and product safety; and increasing workforce diversity.

The America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list is available on Newsweek's website. For more information about Crown's sustainability practices and reporting, visit https://www.crowncork.com/sustainability.

