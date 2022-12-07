The Endery Partners with Maker's Mark® for a Sustainable Holiday Sweater Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endery, an innovative knitwear brand that tackles global waste and creates lifelong knits from deadstock yarn, today announced the launch of its limited-edition holiday sweaters in collaboration with Maker's Mark®, an iconic Kentucky bourbon with handmade quality and sustainability at its core.

Drawing on the expertise and shared belief that the best things in life are handcrafted with care, The Endery has worked alongside Maker's Mark to create this line of bespoke sweaters as a playful homage to nostalgic holiday traditions reimagined for modern times. These exquisite, handcrafted sweaters will be available in a variety of distinctive designs that are based on vintage pattern books and this year's festive line-up of limited-edition Maker's Mark holiday bottles.

Each sweater is handcrafted in Peru utilizing deadstock materials, specifically alpaca wool yarn that has been discarded or recycled and would have otherwise gone to waste. Each sweater is unique to its owner, just as each bottle of Maker's Mark has a unique red wax dip that was left by the hands who made it.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Maker's Mark to release a line of limited-edition holiday sweaters," said Kelly Phenicie and Ellen Saville, founders of The Endery. "The Endery has been at the forefront of innovative knitwear, slow fashion and playful prints, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working with a brand that shares the same belief and passions that we do."

With a shared focus on creating a more sustainable future for their respective industries, The Endery and Maker's Mark aspired to take the holidays back to a time when things were made to last, and sweaters were considered timeless, cherished heirlooms. This special collection encourages a more conscious consumption of clothing, while still delivering the festive feeling that only a holiday sweater can bring.

"Just like your passed-down family recipes and favorite cocktails, the holiday sweater has become a staple of annual holiday gatherings and the festive times we share with family and friends," said Josh Clark, Senior Brand Manager at Maker's Mark. "We were excited to partner with The Endery, not only to transform our limited-edition bottle designs into full-size fashion that serves up holiday cheer but to do so in a high quality, sustainable way."

Priced at $250 per sweater, all sales from the bespoke knitwear will go directly back to The Endery's workers in Peru to improve their facilities and safeguard the indigenous knitters' traditional craft, amplifying the positive impact for their communities.

The Endery x Maker's Mark holiday sweaters are now available to purchase at www.theendery.com.

About The Endery

Founded in 2019, The Endery is an innovative knitwear project that tackles global waste by using what already exists, creating lifelong knits from deadstock yarn. Through their experience and proximity to knitwear production in Peru, The Endery aims to bring as much sustainability to the table as possible: rescuing quality materials, minimizing environmental impact, making products that last (both in design and quality), celebrating talented artisans and traditional craft, and solidifying a community that cares about consumer impact. Harnessing the celebrated traditions of Peruvian craftsmanship, The Endery has perfected the art of rescuing leftovers to create high-quality, low-impact garments designed for a lifetime of wear.

About Maker's Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. While he developed the bourbon, his wife Margie Samuels ideated the bourbon's name and label, standout bottle shape, iconic and signature look that still involves hand-dipping each bottle in red wax to this day. Together as co-founders, Bill and Margie transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon continues to be crafted in the same, purposeful way. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark®, Maker's Mark 46® Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the industry's first-ever custom barrel program. Today, Maker's Mark is the largest distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

