Intuition Robotics Launches ElliQ 2.0 Hardware Platform, Major Software Upgrade and Companion App for Families and Caregivers

First generation of ElliQ device sells out, as the product shows success in reducing loneliness scores and is recognized by Time Magazine as Best Invention of 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of ElliQ earlier this year with overwhelming demand, Intuition Robotics announced today the release of a new and improved ElliQ , its digital care companion helping older adults live happier, healthier, and more independent lives at home.

The new hardware is manufactured at a significantly larger scale and offers a superior user experience with improvements like simpler tablet charging, a better screen, higher quality far field microphone performance, and more.

The improved ElliQ software is more contextual, allowing for deeper conversations and stronger relationship building. It now offers more elevated content and experiences, such as museum exhibit tours, virtual travel, and the recording of memories to send to loved ones. ElliQ continues to offer its range of health, communication, and entertainment features as well as pain assessment conversations, health goal setting and tracking, cognitive games, audiobooks and more. This software is supported on ElliQ 1.0 and ElliQ 2.0 hardware.

The company is also launching a companion app for family members, friends and caregivers, such as case managers or home health aides. The app is available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and allows these care circles to conduct video calls via ElliQ, send text, image and video messages, set reminders remotely, and receive updates on the change in the wellbeing of the ElliQ user. During beta release of the companion app, usage has shown over 80% of ElliQ users have at least one family member/caregiver that is using the app for engagement with their older adult loved one.

While the initial launch in March of this year targeted consumers, the company has seen promising pickup with B2B customers such as state governments (e.g New York State Office for the Aging ), healthcare organizations, and senior living communities.

After the first 6 months in the market, the company released its first Impact Report proving that ElliQ both reduces loneliness for 80% of users and helps 82% stay mentally active. These measurable results are groundbreaking considering that loneliness has become one of the most prevalent issues amongst older adults leading to physical and mental decline.

ElliQ has also been named to TIME's list of the best inventions of 2022 in the Accessibility category for its innovation in helping seniors live happier and healthier with the use of easy-to-use AI and technology. To compile the list of only 200 extraordinary inventions changing our lives, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The full list can be seen here .

"Seeing ElliQ positively change the lives of so many older adults is a dream come true for our team, who has worked so hard on bringing ElliQ to market," said Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-founder of Intuition Robotics. "Now, we are entering the next phase of the journey of providing ElliQ at scale and adding value to additional stakeholders such as families, case managers, caregivers and partners."

For more information and to purchase, please visit www.elliq.com .

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier and more independent lives at home. The company's award-winning product, ElliQ®, is a proactive care companion for older adults. ElliQ, helps keep users healthy, engaged, and informed, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Intuition Robotics has won several awards for its work with ElliQ including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and the CES Best of Innovation award. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Tel Aviv with offices in San Francisco and Athens. Intuition Robotics' investors include: Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and Asia. To learn more, please visit intuitionrobotics.com .

