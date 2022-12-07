Jeep® Brand's '2022: Earth Odyssey' Only Automotive Brand Commercial Honored by Adweek Magazine's 'The 30 Best Ads of 2022'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand’s “2022: Earth Odyssey” is only automotive brand honored by Adweek Magazine's (PRNewswire)

"2022: Earth Odyssey" one-minute spot is the only automotive commercial honored among 30 brands, ranking second overall in the magazine's "30 Best Ads of 2022"

The ad features the animal kingdom celebrating the arrivals of the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid electric plug-in vehicles

By listening to the animals, the ad highlighted the unique ability of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe in electric mode to operate in nature in virtual silence

The video takes viewers on a global quest with the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe through many of Earth's different terrains and climates

The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe was recently named the 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year by leading industry publication Green Car Journal

The Jeep® brand's one-minute "2022: Earth Odyssey" has been recognized by Adweek magazine this week, ranking No. 2 overall among "The 30 Best Ads of 2022." The brand's "2022: Earth Odyssey" is the only automotive brand commercial recognized by Adweek.

Adweek first reported on the commercial in February 2022 with the headline, "Jeep's Ad With Singing Animals Gets Even Better When You Turn on Captions."

"'Also sprach Zarathustra' is often used to introduce something big, which is exactly what we had in mind for both the electrified Jeep Wrangler 4xe and all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "But instead of space, in our commercial we focus on the place we all call home, Earth, which is perfect for these adventure-ready plug-in hybrids.

"It's an honor to have our '2022: Earth Odyssey' commercial recognized by Adweek. And my creative team and I are equally humbled to have this spot, which holds a very special place in all of our hearts, celebrated as it represents the commitment of the Jeep brand to become the global leader in SUV electrification," Francois added.

The "2022: Earth Odyssey" campaign has evolved since it premiered in early 2021. The first spot featured the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid announced for the brand in the U.S in 2020. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the country.

The campaign progressed as the Jeep brand's lineup grew with the announcement of the Grand Cherokee 4xe. In early 2022, "2022: Earth Odyssey" premiered with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and introduced the all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, adding a new twist with closed captioning that expresses the joy that can't be contained by the animal kingdom, including "hippo groans melodically," "iguana belts major 3rd," "elephants trumpet," "buffalo punish timpani," "sloth reestablishes tonic like a legend," "goat does a sick vibrato," "blue peacock absolutely nails solo" and "whale cleans spit valve." By listening to the animals, the ad highlighted the unique ability of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe in electric mode to operate in nature in virtual silence.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe was recently named the 2023 Green 4x4 of the Year by leading industry publication Green Car Journal.

"2022: Earth Odyssey" was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency Highdive. 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. (s21)

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis