Marriott International's Masters of the Craft Returns, Showcasing Exceptional Talent in Culinary and Mixology Throughout the U.S. and Canada

Tune in to a livestream broadcast on Thursday, December 15, 2022, as six regional finalists face off in competition from the new Marriott International headquarters test kitchen

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International has announced the return of Masters of the Craft, a culinary and beverage competition that showcases talent from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels in the U.S. and Canada. The competition is designed to foster creativity and innovation, while highlighting exceptional chefs and bartenders within the company's food and beverage community.

Marriott International headquarters test kitchen where chefs and bartenders experiment with recipes, preparation methods and equipment (PRNewswire)

Over the past three months, 800 aspiring culinarians and beverage professionals from 80 Marriott properties competed in local and regional Masters of the Craft competitions to prove their prowess through quick-fire cooking and mixology challenges. During the timed, rapid-fire competitions, each contestant was tasked with incorporating a mystery ingredient into a signature dish or cocktail, which was then judged based on technique, creativity, and taste.

"After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we're excited for the return of Masters of the Craft and the passion it ignites within our incredible chefs and bartenders," says Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President, Food + Beverage, Global, U.S. and Canada Operations at Marriott International. "Masters of the Craft not only highlights the amazing talent we have within our hotels and restaurants – and affords our associates bragging rights in their kitchen or bar – but also helps inspire the next generation of rising culinary and beverage stars while underlining the incredible opportunities that exist to build a rewarding food and beverage career within Marriott."

Six finalists will go head-to-head for the final Masters of the Craft competition at Marriott International's brand-new Bethesda, MD headquarters test kitchen on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The six finalists include:

Culinary Talent

Beverage Talent

The final competition will feature notable judges including Marriott International Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano, and beverage and culinary personalities Bridget Albert (author, podcast host, celebrated beverage professional, and decorated competitor in cocktail competitions), Rick Billings (Executive Chef Partner for the legendary Jose Andres Group), Wylie Dufresne (famed chef renowned for growing the molecular gastronomy movement) and Nycci Nellis (founder of The List, co-host of two radio shows including Foodie and the Beast, prominent food and wine journalist). Winners of the competition will receive an all-expenses paid trip to experience the Aspen Food & Wine Classic in June 2023.

The event will be livestreamed on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 1-2:30 pm EST, allowing friends, families, and colleagues to cheer on their favorite finalist. To watch, please visit http://marr.in/motc2022.

Masters of the Craft is made possible by its sponsors including Platinum level Barilla, Nestle, Hormel and Gold level Pepsi who share core company values of investing in the growth and development of food and beverage associates.

Marriott is committed to making a positive and sustainable impact across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands, an intention fully realized through the company's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360, which puts the core value of "Serve Our World" into action. Sustainability goals for 2023 include cutting food waste in half, responsibly sourcing 95 percent of top 10 priority categories and reducing overall waste to landfill by 45 percent. This year's grand finale competition will introduce a "mystery basket" of sustainably sourced ingredients from a nearby warehouse that focuses on food waste recovery.

For more information about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, please visit www.Marriott.com/. To discover career opportunities with Marriott International, visit www.Careers.Marriott.com/Career-Paths/Food-and-Beverage/.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

