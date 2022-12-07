Passaic Valley Water Commission Reminds Customers to Prepare their Homes for Cold Weather

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) is reminding its customers to winterize their homes for the cold weather ahead.

As our customers prepare their homes for frigid temperatures, PVWC asks that customers also do the following to help prevent freezing water pipes:

Check sprinkler or irrigation systems: Make sure the sprinkler system is fully drained and that water to that area has been turned off.

Identify your home's freezing points: Check your home for pipes in areas that might be prone to freezing such as crawl spaces, unheated rooms, basements, garages, and exterior walls.

Protect your pipes: Where pipes are exposed to the cold, wrap them with insulation or heat tape or other material that will help keep them from freezing.

Locate and identify the main water shut-off valve so you know where it is in case of an emergency.

PVWC wishes its customers a safe and healthy Winter. For more Cold Weather Tips or questions, please call our Customer Service Department at 973-340-4300.

