Retro Fitness Partners with The Art of Living to Offer Mental Wellness to Members Nationwide

Leading Health Club Franchise Prioritizes Mental Wellness to Train the Mind & Body

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Fitness , one of the fastest growing health club franchises, announced today its newest partnership with The Art of Living, a global educational and humanitarian non-profit organization founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, to provide scientifically validated self-improvement techniques and self-development programs to Retro Fitness members everywhere.

Accessible through the Retro Fitness App and in-club learning series, The Art of Living educational and self-development programs such as meditation, breathing techniques and practical wisdom will now be available right at members' fingertips. Retro Fitness is continuously building on its mission to explore the health and fitness journey with members by providing unique, unparalleled value-added amenities. The Art of Living's effective, enjoyable programs and tools aim to help alleviate stress, while fostering deep and profound inner peace, happiness and wellbeing for a holistic approach to health and fitness.

"We strive to give individuals the tools they need to maintain robust mental wellness and resilience, and we look forward to sharing our tools and techniques with the Retro Fitness community," said Rob Trombold, President, The Art of Living Foundation.

As mental health continues to be front and center in society, it was ever-clear and moreover imperative that Retro Fitness offer members a holistic experience that targets, supports and improves their entire wellbeing-physical, emotional and mental. By recognizing and highlighting the importance of members' mental wellbeing and providing new and engaging resources for members to utilize, Retro Fitness continues to be a forerunner in the health club industry.

"We spend a lot of time discussing how physical exercise helps with mental wellness, but it's inversely as important to note that mental wellness also improves people's physical dimensions," said Victor Bao, Chief Marketing Officer at Retro Fitness. "To improve mental wellness and fitness among our members, our partnership with The Art of Living will deliver a mini training series through our mobile app to improve all aspects of exercise, health and fitness. Aside from improving physical wellness, we recognize that similar to how deep rest can restore stress in the body, we know that deep mental rest can also restore physical stress in the body and that this partnership with The Art of Living instructors brings unique wellness experiences to our members everywhere."

For more information on Retro Fitness' partnership with The Art of Living, memberships and exclusive offerings, please visit https://retrofitness.com/mental-wellbeing.

About Retro Fitness:

For nearly 20 years, Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health and fitness. With 175 health clubs open or in development, Retro Fitness is one of the fastest growing High Value-Low Price franchises in the United States. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks executive, Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of services including real estate site selection, training, in-club support, marketing services, and operations to deliver a turnkey and operational solution.

About The Art of Living:

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence -free society. AOLF's has touched over 500 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster a deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He is the founder of the Art of Living foundation, through which he has touched the lives of over 500 million individuals in over 180 countries to find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change. Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

Gurudev has received 39 governmental awards, including highest civilian awards from several nations. 24 universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

For more information on Gurudev visit www.srisri.org.

