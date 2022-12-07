Tripadvisor's Year in Review: Unpacking all the good in 2022

As travelers got back in the air and on the road, Tripadvisor looks back on the epic milestones and memories made this year

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With borders open and flight routes reinstated (almost) all over the world, this year will forever be known as the great travel reboot. In 2022, travelers learned how to travel again — exploring new terrain, rediscovering favorite places, and making the most of long layovers. As we end the year on a high, today Tripadvisor , the world's largest travel guidance platform, looks back over the past year, unpacking all the good that was found along the way, at the trips that were taken and all the stories and memories that were brought back.

Despite over two years of bookmarking and saving holiday ideas, the big return was overwhelming for some - Where should I go first? What should I do next? Recent Tripadvisor research found that 'Relax and Rejuvenate' was the main trip purpose for 50% of travelers globally. It's no wonder that in 2022, Tripadvisor saw travelers searching like never before. The most popular search terms were 'Beach' with 4.8 million searches, 'Resort' with 3.2 million searches and 'Spa' that was searched 1.7 million times.

Travelers were extra adventurous this year - looking to do something wild, wonderful and out of the ordinary to escape their daily routines. Some travelers apparently aren't afraid of anything - this year we saw 1,636 shark-diving experiences booked, 16,563 ziplining tours booked and 47,015 ghost & vampire tour tickets sold.

Guidance and people-powered travel remain at the heart of Tripadvisor's purpose. Without tips, reviews, recommendations and suggestions from people who have been there before, Tripadvisor wouldn't be the invaluable resource that it has become for the millions who visit the platform every month. This year, Tripadvisor saw over 16 million five-bubble reviews written, 22 million helpful votes given and 387,000 forum threads created.

"We love to see our traveler community returning to what they do best - rediscovering the transformative power of travel again, and more importantly, coming together to share with others what they've found," said Hilary Fischer-Groban, Senior Director of Brand Experience at Tripadvisor. "As we carry this momentum into the year ahead, we look forward to celebrating more of the impactful travel stories, incredible first-hand guidance, and thoughtful details you can only find on Tripadvisor."

Here are some other awesome insights from 2022 we love to celebrate:

Trip planning was a major hit this year

Travelers loved the big cities this year

They wanted unique, special and totally one-of-a-kind experiences

Travelers were keen to share their best and worst moments along the way

Shoutout to all the tour guides who shared their secrets and helped travelers feel at home @Matthew_Savoury "Thank you to Brian, Bryan, and ALL of the lovely and kind people that made our honeymoon so magical and easy…I honestly cannot wait to go back and see more monkeys, macaws, and Brian!" - @leslieh233 "Yamille is fantastic. She shares her love of the land with genuine enthusiasm and makes swimming in caves with bats flying overhead and jumping off cliffs feel both exciting and safe." -

All the good stuff adds up @486rafaellag "Keep coins on u to use the bathroom" - @dianedF5402CP "To future zip liners I would just say wrap up warmly especially in colder months and give something that could be out of your comfort zone a go." -



This year, we also welcomed nearly 35.7 million new travel buddies to the Tripadvisor community. There are now close to 400MM travelers who visit Tripadvisor every month. We're growing, sharing, reviewing and guiding each other as we rediscover travel so no matter where you are in the world, and what your travel plans look like, you're never really alone.

