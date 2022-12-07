Vivera Welcomes Seasoned Publicist Amanda Whitcroft as Director of Public Relations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran publicist Amanda Whitcroft joins Vivera's team as Director of Public Relations. In her new role, she will utilize her experience and expansive network to generate a consistent and strategic corporate and media communications strategy while maximizing opportunities to feature the Company's vision, milestones, and accomplishments.

"Ms. Whitcroft is a seasoned expert in developing and executing publicity campaigns," said Paul Edalat, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Vivera. "I look forward to working with her as she leads the team in sharing our mission with the world and ensuring the Company's brand and image align and are consistent with our values."

Ms. Whitcroft started her career in a talent agency mailroom and worked her way through the entertainment industry, where she was ultimately named Creative Executive for renowned film director, screenwriter, and producer Luc Besson. In 2018, she started her first company, Panda PR & Marketing, a full-service boutique agency specializing in the hospitality industry. Leveraging nearly a decade of on and off-camera experience in Hollywood and continued success managing A-list talent, Ms. Whitcroft started her current venture, Project Panda. She uses her knowledge of the inner workings of film and television to not only move celebrity projects forward but also to be a champion for the underdog.

"With multi-platformed healthcare divisions spanning laboratory services, medical device, medical technology, and pharmaceuticals, Vivera requires an adaptable public relations person at the heart of its communications strategy," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development for Vivera. "Ms. Whitcroft's success embodies Vivera's outlook, and we are honored to have her join the team to further develop the Company's corporate and media outreach with experience, passion, creativity, and commitment."

With the world laser-focused on healthcare in the advent of the pandemic, Ms. Whitcroft expanded her portfolio to represent individuals and companies in healthcare, representing accounts like Premier and branding the Company's CEO. In a time of uncertainty, she went on to engage thought leaders to create a platform to communicate and share lifesaving pandemic response measures throughout the healthcare community.

"I am honored to join such a transformative team in continuing this mission of bettering our healthcare system," said Ms. Whitcroft. "Together, we will shape and craft a new perspective on up-and-coming initiatives that will communicate Vivera's vision on a global scale."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device, and MDZone, a portable telemedicine station. With multiple divisions, including its technologies, biosciences, medical devices, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

