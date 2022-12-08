Americaneagle.com Announces Launch of Significantly Upgraded Website for YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned, global digital agency, is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new, interactive, and engaging website for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago ( www.ymcachicago.org ), built on the Kentico platform.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago (the Y) is a leading organization for accessible, inclusive programming for more than 200,000 individuals each year, strengthening the community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. In upgrading its decade-old web presence, the Y sought an experienced agency to digitally transform its website and consolidate its brochure and registration sites into one unified presence.

The organization's top priority for its redesigned site was better serving members, program participants, and Y communities in accessing program and membership information, along with an optimized path for registrations and purchases. On the back end, the Y emphasized the need for a content management system that was easy for staff to navigate and included options to customize the public-facing site while maintaining a consistent look and feel.

"We're extremely proud of the partnership we've built with YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago," Anthony Svanascini, CEO of Americaneagle.com, said. "The upgraded site is the result of significant collaboration, cross-functional teamwork, and diligence between the Americaneagle.com and YMCA teams. Together, we've successfully launched a more functional, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing website."

The project occurred in the following four phases:

Phase 1: Discovery, including completion of a foundational strategy, user behavior analysis, search engine optimization (SEO) audit, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) audit, initial requirements gathering, and platform recommendation

Phases 2 & 3: Completion of designs and development planning

Phase 4: Site development, integrations with both internal and third-party systems, and launch

Standout features of the Y's new website include a number of system integrations to boost functionality and streamline user experience, including CCC WebTIME API for member and program registration; Kissflow for private-rental bookings; Bluefin for seamless payments and data security; and various Google APIs for spam protection and location finders.

The YMCA of Metro Chicago's upgraded site also features a new 'My Account' functionality, complete with options to assist users with various actions. Among others, sections include membership status, past, present and future registrations for activities and programs, and the ability to make outstanding payments.

"Our research has shown that members and communities across our association place a premium on being able to easily find, learn about, and register for their favorite activities, programs, and services," said Andy Adelmann, Chief Technology Officer, YMCA of Metro Chicago. "That's why user ease, experience, and friendliness collectively served as our North Star in developing both the infrastructure and interface of the new site. Americaneagle.com met and exceeded our expectations on this and every other front in the new website development process."

Since launching the new website, the Y's user experience has improved both internally and externally. As a result of Kentico's powerful content management capabilities, Y staff can now edit and update content, troubleshoot, and review and address data discrepancies without outside assistance. Externally, users can more easily navigate the site and find relevant information. Because the Y prioritized user ease and user-friendliness, significant steps were taken to create a site that enables users to find and complete process flows more easily than the previous site.

