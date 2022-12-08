Attention Pet Parents! Shipt Announces Nationwide Partnership with PetSmart

Milestone 200th retail partnership for Shipt launches in time for the holiday season with more than 1,300 PetSmart stores on the Shipt marketplace

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt and PetSmart today announced a new same-day delivery partnership, expanding access to easy delivery of pet supplies and accessories to consumers across the country. The partnership marks an exciting milestone for Shipt – launching its 200th retail partner – and strengthens PetSmart's omnichannel offerings during the important holiday season.

The milestone demonstrates Shipt's continued growth, as well as emphasizes how the company prioritizes quality, curated partnerships. Shipt is committed to providing an amazing brand experience, working hand-in-hand with retailers on custom solutions designed to meet their unique needs and creatively helping them reach more customers. In the coming months, Shipt will be working together with PetSmart in many ways, including through a fun, multi-channel marketing campaign.

"With each of our retail partners, our dedicated partner success managers work hand-in-hand to drive incremental sales for a retailer's business," said Shipt's Chief Business Officer, Rina Hurst. "We know, from PetSmart's recent data , that this holiday season over half of pet parents plan to spend more time shopping for pets than some of their own family members. We're excited to partner with PetSmart to ensure pet parents get all the gifts they need in time for the holidays and beyond."

"With nearly half of Shipt customers being pet parents, we knew this would be a great partnership to help bring PetSmart's offerings to even more pet parents," said Cherise Ordlock, senior vice president of digital at PetSmart. "Same-day delivery is a key component of our omnichannel strategy, and it's important to expand our e-commerce offerings as demand for convenient shopping options continues to grow. We're excited to partner with Shipt to help deliver pet food, supplies, accessories and other necessities straight to pet parents' doors – and even offer those who love pet parents an easy holiday gift delivery option."

Shipt's business is expanding as retailers continue to experience the benefit of diversifying their last-mile fulfillment strategies. This year alone, Shipt has announced partnerships with 26 different retailers and has seen an 11% increase in orders delivered via Shipt.

About Shipt

Through a network of shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shoppers on the Shipt platform go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. All independent franchise ownership opportunities are offered through PetSmart's wholly owned subsidiary, PetSmart Veterinary Services, LLC.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

