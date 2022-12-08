CAMELBACK VENDING SERVICES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 10 CORPORATE WELLNESS SERVICES COMPANY

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camelback Vending Services, a full-service break room solutions provider, was recognized by Manage HR as a 2022 Top 10 Corporate Wellness Services Company.

As more organizations look to add healthy refreshments to the break room, Camelback Vending Services is well-positioned to meet the unique needs of their clients. As the largest privately owned break room solutions provider in the Greater Phoenix Area, they engage with clients to understand their needs and create custom break room services that meet their requirements. Employees who demand healthier options at work won't be disappointed by the wide range of gluten-free, low-calorie, vegan, keto-friendly products that support their health and wellness goals.

"Every solution we offer is designed to add value to our client's business," explained Jodi Glimpse, CEO and Co-Owner of Camelback Vending Services. "While our business is break room services, our passion is creating a client-centric experience that will enhance the workplace and improve the company culture." "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Corporate Wellness Services Company by Manage HR because it underscores our commitment to offering healthy solutions to our clients."

Camelback Vending Services can offer healthy refreshments through any of their services including vending, micro-markets, office pantry, coffee and tea, and water dispensing systems with flavors. They are committed to providing clients with an unparalleled experience when it comes to reimaging the break room.

About Camelback Vending Services

Camelback Vending Services is a full-service vending company that has been providing trendy break room refreshment solutions since 2004 in Phoenix, Arizona. They are a local family business with a mission to serve others and deliver cutting edge break room refreshment services to their clients across metro Phoenix. For inquiries, please fill out the contact form or visit their website at camelbackvending.com .

