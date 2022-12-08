Element Resources and the City of Lancaster Partner to Develop 100% Renewable Energy Center

LANCASTER, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Resources has secured a long-term site lease agreement in the City of Lancaster, California, to build, own, and operate a 100% zero-carbon, renewable clean energy center. Element will build a large PV solar array to feed renewable electricity to electrolyzers for splitting water into pure hydrogen and oxygen. This non-combustion process does not rely on electricity from the power grid and will produce only Renewable, Zero-Carbon Hydrogen. The project will enable the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars and the conversion of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other heavy equipment currently burning diesel fuels in Los Angeles County and regionally.

The Lancaster Clean Energy Center will install the latest generation solar photovoltaic panels and alkaline electrolyzer technology in phases. The resulting renewable electricity, estimated at 1,000 GWh, will be designed to produce about 20,000 tons of clean hydrogen annually, with significant expansion capabilities. In addition to distributing 100% clean hydrogen to existing and future regional refueling locations, Element anticipates the construction of its own hydrogen refueling station in the City to provide renewable hydrogen to public and private customers.

Element Resources' CEO, Steve Meheen, stated, "The opportunity with the City of Lancaster is nothing less than a World Class Green Energy Center serving the Western United States and perhaps reaching into Asian Markets as well; the welcome, cooperation, and collaboration from the City of Lancaster is outstanding. Element looks forward to completing the permitting and construction processes."

City of Lancaster Mayor, R. Rex Parris, stated, "The City of Lancaster is excited to expand its growing renewable hydrogen production capabilities by partnering with Element Resources to develop this latest project. Renewable hydrogen will play a key role in the City's net-zero goals. The Element Resources facility will help Lancaster lead the way for hydrogen adoption throughout Southern California."

Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle expressed the City's support for Element and the company's entry into its growing network of solar and hydrogen projects and contributions to achieve the City's goal to be the first hydrogen city in the U.S.

Element Resources Inc. (www.elementresources.com) is a development company focused on production of 100% Green Hydrogen. Based in Houston, TX, Element supports its numerous California initiatives from its San Diego office. The company's key personal have over 100 years' energy sector development experience. Element selectively invests in hydrogen-related technologies then enable production of zero carbon fuel, and holds patents for large capacity, low-cost underground hydrogen storage, and advanced, lower-cost hydrogen electrolyzer catalysts.

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Together. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

