MUSICK PEELER'S CHET CRAMIN NAMED A TOP REAL ESTATE LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized by Connect Commercial Real Estate in their "2022 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards" in the California region. According to the publication, the award spotlights ten attorneys nationally and from each of the ten areas covered by their regional newsletters who excel "in their practices as well as their contributions to the community."

"This recognition speaks to Chet's work ethic and his unrelenting commitment to clients," says Managing Partner R. Joseph DeBriyn. "It's an honor to have him represent our firm with such a prestigious recognition."

Cramin is a Partner in the firm's Orange County office. His practice includes negotiating virtually all aspects of sophisticated transactions for the sale, exchange, financing, ground leasing, leasing and development of improved and unimproved commercial real estate, representing both high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Some of his notable deals include representation of a public charter school on a lease/option for a 42,000-square-foot office building for a new high school in Los Angeles and leading the purchase of a $40-million mixed-use development in Arcadia, California.

After spending 20 years as a senior member of the legal team at one of the nation's largest publicly-owned REIT's, the feature highlights Cramin's other areas of expertise related to the shopping center industry, "Cramin has expertise with vendor agreements related to the operations of shopping centers, including telecommunications, energy management and sustainability, security, housekeeping, waste management, vertical transportation, marketing and consulting agreements."

Earlier this year, Cramin was named an "Orange County Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times.

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

