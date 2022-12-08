Perceiv AI announces an investment of $1.5M from strategic and institutional investors to support the expansion of its prognostic platform Foresight(TM)

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv AI today announced the closing of an investment of $1.5M. Perceiv AI is a precision medicine company optimizing and de-risking clinical trials and enabling physicians to make a timely diagnosis of degenerative brain disorders by forecasting disease evolution.

The round was composed of strategic and institutional investors from Canada and the US, including CABHI

(Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation), Plug and Play Ventures, Boreal Ventures, IKJ Capital, Red Abbey Labs, Investissement Québec, as a representative of the government of Quebec, as well as angel investors. "We are very excited to move forward to the next phase of our growth with the support of these strategically important investors," said Dr. Christian Dansereau, CEO of Perceiv AI.

The funds will be used to expand the ForesightTM platform, Perceiv AI's proprietary AI/ML-driven prognostic platform that predicts disease progression. The company aims to add other key resources by bringing additional talent to the team to advance its commercial and scientific activities and strengthen its regulatory effort.

About Perceiv Research, Inc.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Perceiv Research, Inc. (Perceiv AI) is a precision medicine company spun out of Montreal's Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute. Perceiv AI is developing a powerful multimodal prognostic platform to forecast disease progression in complex multifactorial diseases associated with aging and starting with Alzheimer's disease. By providing a window into individual patients' disease trajectories, Perceiv AI aims to accelerate and de-risk clinical trials and the development of new therapies while enabling timelier diagnoses.

For more information on Perceiv AI, please visit the company's website, www.perceiv.ai .

