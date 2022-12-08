Scott Burton and Shannon Drotning will serve as Market Presidents, during a time where Providence Health Plan is expanding into new Pacific Northwest and West Coast markets

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP) is pleased to announce exciting expansions to its executive leadership team, following a year of upward growth. Scott Burton has been named as Market President, Commercial and Shannon Drotning has been named as Market President, Consumer and Specialty. Both Burton and Drotning were promoted internally due to demonstrated success in supporting PHP's growth in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast.

Scott Burton, Market President, Commercial, Providence Health Plan (PRNewswire)

Providence Health Plan Expands Leadership Team Amidst Upward Growth

"Both Scott and Shannon are established and successful leaders in their market segments, but most importantly, they exemplify our core organizational values and are dedicated to our Promise to know, care for, and ease the way for members, customers, and producers," said Brad Garrigues, Chief Sales and Underwriting Officer at Providence Health Plan. "Ultimately, our goal is to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to more people. With Scott and Shannon as members of our executive leadership team, PHP is demonstrating our commitment to keep the voices of our customers, members, and partners at the heart of our business."



In 2022, PHP expanded coverage in several new markets, serving hundreds of thousands of members across the region. This year, PHP also hired new Chief Information Officer Michael Mathias and Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Morrison-Bornstein. This came on the heels of several new digital partnerships and other offerings. As PHP continues to expand its reach, Burton and Drotning will play a critical role in the organization's growth and realization of its commitment to enhancing community health through innovative programs and offerings.

Scott Burton, who joined PHP earlier this year as Vice President of Growth Strategies, has been instrumental in the growth of core PHP business and engagement with channel partners. In this new role, Scott is responsible for state and regional commercial sales and growth strategies, leading the Sales and Account Services teams, managing operations of all health plan commercial business, and steering the development of PHP's commercial strategy. He brings more than a decade of health care experience designing and implementing new business strategies for growth. He is an active member of the Portland community and serves as a board member and past chair of The Children's Cancer Association, a Portland-based nonprofit that provides music medicine at home and in hospital to critically ill children.

Shannon Drotning has led the health plan's Medicare and Individual lines of business since September 2019 though she began her career at PHP as a customer service representative in 1994. She brings over two decades of experience working with producers and community members to navigate the complexities of Medicare, Medicaid, and Individual insurance. Under her leadership, PHP has expanded services for members, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Group, including entry into the Orange County, California market for the 2023 Medicare Annual Election Period. In this new role, Shannon is responsible for state and regional consumer and specialty sales and growth strategies, as well as overseeing the consumer lines of business across the organization.

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit healthcare collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive healthcare, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Shannon Drotning, Market President, Consumer and Specialty, Providence Health Plan (PRNewswire)

Providence Health Plan Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Providence Health Plan