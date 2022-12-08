Salesforce Genie Customer Data Cloud, Now Powered by Tableau, Processes More Than 100 Billion Customer Records on Average Daily, Making It Easy for Every Company to Become a Customer Company

Salesforce Genie Customer Data Cloud, Now Powered by Tableau, Processes More Than 100 Billion Customer Records on Average Daily, Making It Easy for Every Company to Become a Customer Company

Genie Customer Data Cloud and Tableau unlock customer data and help deliver actionable insights in real time and at scale

Now, with Tableau, every business can visualize, automate, explore, and act on data from any source

Genie Customer Data Cloud is seeing massive adoption, powering 43 billion consumer engagements and ingesting 1.1 trillion records for Salesforce customers during Cyber Week 2022

Customers like Formula 1®, Inter, and Casey's are using Genie Customer Data Cloud to reinvent how they connect with their customers, delivering real-time, personalized experiences at hyperscale

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Genie Customer Data Cloud, the #1 CRM data cloud, is now powered by Tableau, helping businesses better understand and unlock customer data and deliver actionable insights in real time and at scale. Now, any company can analyze billions of data points stored and harmonized in Genie using Tableau, and then visualize, explore, and automate insights and take action securely. In addition, because Genie is natively integrated with Tableau, businesses can drive down data warehousing costs, increase time to insight, and enable better decision making by bringing all their data and analytics together in one place.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

Genie Customer Data Cloud now processes more than 100 billion customer records on average daily across the entire Salesforce Customer 360, enabling every company to use data and become a customer company by saving time and money while growing revenue with the world's #1 CRM. During Cyber Week 2022 alone , Genie Customer Data Cloud enabled 43 billion customer engagements for Salesforce customers and ingested 1.1 trillion records.

Announced at Dreamforce , Genie Customer Data Cloud ingests, harmonizes, and unifies all of a company's customer data across channels and interactions into a single, real-time customer profile, so every experience across the Customer 360 is more automated, intelligent, integrated, and real time.

The rise of customer companies

In today's economic environment, every company must focus on their customers, and it all starts with data. Businesses have massive amounts of siloed, disparate, and difficult to manage data. In the past, companies needed to build complex data pipelines, which created issues with data duplication, static or out-dated data and ultimately, delayed or flawed decision making. To succeed, companies need access to vast amounts of data from within Salesforce and elsewhere that inform business decisions in relevant, easy-to-understand ways. With Genie Customer Data Cloud powered by Tableau, organizations can bring in harmonized customer data, engagement data and external data efficiently, and at scale.

"Every company needs to be a customer company, but customer expectations are changing in real time and companies need real-time data and timely actionable insights. Genie Customer Data Cloud is revolutionary because it is the first platform that can deliver real-time personalized customer engagement across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT touchpoint," said Steve Fisher, EVP and GM, Next Gen CRM and Unified Data Services, Salesforce. "Now, powered by Tableau, Genie Customer Data Cloud enables companies to securely visualize, explore, and act on their data about every customer, in real-time, on the right channel, at scale. This is only the beginning of what's possible as we build more native automation, intelligent, and real-time integrations deeper into the platform."

Genie Customer Data Cloud powered by Tableau

With Tableau now powering Genie Customer Data Cloud, customers in every business can visualize, automate, explore, and act on data in real time. This means:

Marketers can leverage data to understand the factors driving customers' attitudes and behaviors and maximize every cart with personalized recommendations. Real-time sales, commerce, and web traffic data can help brands scale to meet demand quickly, delivering a flawless customer experience and connecting engagement to activity, for example, following unplanned endorsements or a video going viral on social media.

Service leaders can access real-time data on customer activity — such as what's in their shopping cart — and use that to route customers to the right agents with the right skills. Once connected, Genie provides the agent with a unified customer profile so they can personalize the service experience for that customer.

Automotive leaders can get insights into daily and monthly driving distances and trips by model and region, helping them understand driving habits and usage to help upsell subscription services, and better service customers.

Retailers can turn their enormous reservoir of customer data into actionable insights. A holistic understanding of customer data can help create personalized shopping experiences and help organizations across the industry make informed decisions about marketing, sales, and loyalty.

Financial Services companies can use client activities and life events to better understand their clients' financial needs and proactively help them plan for key milestones like buying a new home, paying for college, or planning their retirement.

Customers are using Genie to create personalized customer experiences at massive scale to increase revenue, efficiency, and productivity

With Genie Customer Data Cloud, companies across every industry globally can leverage their data directly within Salesforce to drive the most relevant business outcomes. Whether patient data for healthcare, telemetry data for manufacturing, or shopper data for retail, Genie can ingest all data in real time and create personalized actions across the Customer 360.

Formula 1® uses Genie to deepen fan engagement and attract new fans

Formula 1® growth has been explosive in recent years, and its growing fan base of 500 million global fans and a global TV audience of 1.5 billion is at the heart of everything it does. Formula 1 partnered with Salesforce to get a full view of its fanbase, increase and deepen the intensity of fan engagement, and attract new fans. Genie enables Formula 1 to understand how its data integrates across every channel — physical and nonphysical, and across the globe. Salesforce helps the organization understand its growing fanbase using AI and automation to deliver scalable, hyper-personalized, and real-time experiences. Formula 1 can now move away from a siloed set of solutions to have a seamless platform, Genie Customer Data Cloud, to store and maintain its fan data.

Inter reaches the right customer at the right time through personalized and automated actions

Inter, a financial services platform in Brazil, is using Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, CDP powered by Genie, Tableau, and Einstein's artificial intelligence capabilities to bring together a comprehensive understanding of customer behavior across all their service verticals. This has become a fundamental part of their offering, which allows customers to bank and make purchases like airline tickets, and insurance, among others. Inter has seen a 20x return on investment with CDP powered by Genie Customer Data Cloud, and 35x marketing campaign conversion rate.

Casey's accelerates focus on personalization to drive guest loyalty and business impact

Casey's, the third largest convenience chain across the U.S. with more than 2,400 stores, engages millions of guests each year with fast and convenient service, and now personalized digital experiences. With CDP powered by Genie, Casey's leverages first-party data to create audience segments from more than 13 million customer records 30x faster than before. With improved customer data management, Casey's connects data from online orders, in-store transactions, and emails, enabling the company to send relevant messages at scale.

More information:

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET to learn more about the Genie Customer Data Cloud, powered by Tableau. Register for free here . Tune in to Salesforce's World Tour NYCatto learn more about the Genie Customer Data Cloud, powered by Tableau. Register for free

Genie and read Salesforce's vision for the hyperscale customer data platform (CDP) here . Learn aboutand read Salesforce's vision for the hyperscale customer data platform (CDP)

here . For more information about Tableau, click

success now with Salesforce. Find out how customers are drivingwith Salesforce.

here . Read Salesforce's Cyber Week recap

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salesforce