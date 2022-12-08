Stock Up on Stocking Stuffers with OtterBox

-All New Apple Watch Accessories Land in Time for Holiday Season when Ordered by Dec. 16-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Order last minute stocking stuffers from OtterBox. With all new Apple Watch cases and bands, along with AirPod and AirTag cases, OtterBox pairs perfectly with these new tech gifts and will ship in time for Christmas with express shipping if ordered by December 16.

Just in time for the holidays, Eclipse Case and Terrus Band for Apple Watch are available now on otterbox.com. With these all-new accessories for Apple Watch, OtterBox equips the entire family with stylish case options. Plus, beyond Apple Watch cases and bands, AirPod and AirTag cases also help stuff the stockings and protect the tech.

Eclipse Case for Apple Watch decreases opportunity for damage with total protection from this all-in-one Apple Watch case and screen protector. This case integrates a sleek watch bumper with a built-in screen protector that work together to keep new Apple Watch pristine. With its precision fit and high-touch sensitivity, Eclipse Case for Apple Watch can help close those rings without worrying about damaging the display.

Pair a new Eclipse Case with Terrus Band for Apple Watch from OtterBox. Terrus Band for Apple Watch reuses plastics in a regrind material for a sleek, wear-all-day watch band. Round out the collection with a variety of AirPod and AirTag cases designed with protection for daily use in mind.

OtterBox Eclipse Case, Terrus Band for Apple Watch and more are available now on otterbox.com. Order by Dec. 16 to receive in time for Christmas with free express shipping.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

Terrus Band for Apple Watch reuses plastics in a regrind material for a sleek, wear-all-day watch band. (PRNewswire)

