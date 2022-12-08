TOCA FOOTBALL ADDS THE MOST ADVANCED MULTI-SPORT AND ATHLETIC TRAINING CENTER IN CINCINNATI TO ITS PORTFOLIO OF SOCCER CENTERS

TOCA FOOTBALL ADDS THE MOST ADVANCED MULTI-SPORT AND ATHLETIC TRAINING CENTER IN CINCINNATI TO ITS PORTFOLIO OF SOCCER CENTERS

TOCA Cincinnati, formerly Cincy Sports Nation, prepares to introduce TOCA State-of-the-Art Soccer Training and Technologies in 2023

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a leading soccer training and entertainment company and the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America, today announced that Cincy Sports Nation, the most advanced athletic training center in Cincinnati, will be joining TOCA's growing portfolio of training locations as the company's newest center. Representing its 28th center in the North American market, the deal contributes to TOCA Football's overarching mission to significantly expand its footprint within the United States and the North American market.

The center, which will be known as TOCA Cincinnati, is located at 5999 Meijer Drive Milford, OH 45150 and will offer a broad range of soccer training, club, league play, and other athletic training programming for individuals, small groups, teams, clubs, and schools. The center will continue operating as usual until TOCA's state-of-the-art training studios are integrated in 2023. These studios will be powered by TOCA's proprietary technology and soccer training curriculum, which is used by some of the best professional teams and players around the world. TOCA also has plans to offer the proprietary TOCA Strikers program, which is designed to introduce children aged 18 months to 7 years to soccer through fun, age-appropriate activities.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce Cincinnati to TOCA's technology come 2023," said Hammond Moore, President of TOCA Soccer. "The Cincy Sports Nation Center is acclaimed as a first-class training location, and we're glad that we can play a role in developing Cincinnati's athletes at all levels. Integrating TOCA's approach to training offers an innovative curriculum to enhance player performance at all skill levels."

"TOCA is focused on athletic growth and community development, which is perfectly in sync with our culture," said Ted Benedetto, Founder and Principal Owner, Cincy Sports Nation. "We are looking forward to continuing our mission to provide our guests with a premier destination where players can join together and compete in the sport that they love."

TOCA recently announced a historic partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) to inspire and develop the next generation of soccer players in North America. The 10-year partnership will serve as a foundation for the long-term growth and development of soccer and is a reflection of the region's commitment to investing in the sport's expansion.

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder, Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a leisure and entertainment industry veteran, and its Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, US Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, NWSL Chief Marketing Officer.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC

TOCA Football, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled soccer training and entertainment company. TOCA has two divisions that comprise its global portfolio: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccer centers across North America, and TOCA Social, the world's first entertainment and dining experience built around immersive soccer-based game play, with a first venue at the iconic The O2 in London, and multiple venues opening globally in 2023. TOCA provides authentic soccer experiences that inspire everybody to play the world's most popular sport.

For more information please visit www.TOCAfootball.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE TOCA Football, Inc.