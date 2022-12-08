Winner of 15 International Book Awards: Poet Kyli Santiago Advocates Self-Care Through Poetry

Healing Yesterday's Tears, an inspiring poetry book about overcoming emotion and discovering self-love, receives 15 International Book Awards in six months

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Yesterday's Tears, multi-award-winning collection by poet and mental & emotional wellness advocate Kyli Santiago sheds light on poetry's healing and uplifting power as a tool for self-care and prevention.

Motivational poetry book 'Healing Yesterday's Tears' by Poet and Mental & Emotional Wellness Advocate Kyli Santiago won an impressive 15 International Book Awards between June 2022 and November 2022. For complete details, visit: www.kylisantiago.com (PRNewswire)

The motivational poetry book was awarded an impressive fifteen international book awards between June and November of 2022, including the International Book Award, Pencraft Award for Literary Excellence, Reader's Favorite Silver Medal Award, American Fiction Award, NYC Big Book Award, Literary Titan Gold Award, three International Firebird Book Awards, and also an award-winning finalist of two Best Book Awards, two IAN Book of the Year Awards, the American Fiction Award, and American Writing Award.

This outstanding record of achievement has undoubtedly established Kyli Santiago as one of the most energizing, authentic, and talented new voices in poetry today.

Having suffered from depression as a child and into adulthood, Santiago discovered poetry's therapeutic power when she began writing poems as an outlet for her emotions. Now on a mission to help others experience the uplifting and healing effects of poetry, she independently published Healing Yesterday's Tears as a tool to help those facing similar challenges take control of their mental and emotional wellbeing.

The advocate explains, "No one's life is perfect … most of us have endured past trauma or experience stress daily. Poetry has the potential to balance our mental and emotional outlook and responses. Reading and writing poetry are simple but effective self-care practices that can empower you to rise above day-to-day challenges."

In her award-winning collection, Santiago tactfully guides readers on a cathartic journey of mental cleansing and spiritual liberation. With deeply introspective poems written during some of her darkest moments, the poet tackles painful topics such as depression, suicide, anxiety, low self-worth, domestic violence, emotional abuse, and other modern struggles. While seamlessly infusing themes of self-love, inner strength, and healing, thus empowering her readers with a sense of optimism and hope for the future.

Healing Yesterday's Tears is available in paperback and eBook on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Those wishing to experience this remarkable 15-time award-winning poetry book for themselves, should go here for complete details.

Learn more: https://kylisantiago.com/

Kyli Santiago - Poet, Spoken Word Artist, Advocate. kylisantiago.com (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Kyli Santiago Inc