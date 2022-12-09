Apex Dental Partners Expands in Houston

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners, a leading dental support organization, today announced the addition of four partnered practices in the Houston, TX area. These new affiliations extend Apex's supported practice footprint within Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado to a total of more than 90 partnered dentists across the organization.

"Joining forces with new partners is always an exciting achievement," said David Lohmann, CEO of Apex Dental Partners. "This new partnership will allow each team member of our newly supported offices to continue delivering outstanding patient care, while gaining business support from the industry experts we have here at Apex Dental Partners. Our mission is to serve others and change lives, and we value partnering with clinicians who share that passion. We're looking forward to the hard work ahead and the support we can provide in relieving the burdens of practice management for our partnered dentists and teams."

Apex has become the premier choice for dentists at all points in their career. Their unique Private Practice Reimagined® model is built on the belief that non-branded, private-practice dentistry offers dentists the best path to a fulfilling career. The model combines traditional private practice values with the tools, capital, and benefits of like-minded dentists and world-class business leaders.

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership, leading the way in long-term, relationship based, high-quality patient care. Through its non-branded model, known as Private Practice Reimagined®, Apex offers supported dentists an increased level of personal and professional flexibility. With Apex, you can work with a team focused on providing you the freedom to do what you do best. For more information, visit www.ApexDP.com.

