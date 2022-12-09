InventHelp Inventor Develops Door Mat to Sanitize Shoes (NJD-2485)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a door mat that would improve sanitary conditions for people entering a home or building," said an inventor, from East Orange, N.J., "so I invented the STERI- MATT. My design helps to kill germs, viruses, and bacteria on the soles of shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to sanitize the soles of shoes before entering a home or building. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to create a safer and cleaner environment. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp