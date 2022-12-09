Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Payment Of Interest On Capital

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of today, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to 2023, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:
Base period
Base date Date of the last trading day at B3
Credit to specific account
Payment
January
12/29/2022
01/30/2023
02/01/2023
February
01/31/2023
02/27/2023
03/01/2023
March
02/28/2023
03/30/2023
04/03/2023
April
03/31/2023
04/27/2023
05/02/2023
May
04/28/2023
05/30/2023
06/01/2023
June
05/31/2023
06/29/2023
07/03/2023
July
06/30/2023
07/28/2023
08/01/2023
August
07/31/2023
08/30/2023
09/01/2023
September
08/31/2023
09/28/2023
10/02/2023
October
09/29/2023
10/30/2023
11/01/2023
November
10/31/2023
11/29/2023
12/01/2023
December
11/30/2023
12/19/2023
01/02/2024
If you have any question, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > IR Services.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230
