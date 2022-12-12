Cohen & Steers Recognized as a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the third consecutive year by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 11th annual recognition program seeks to identify the top employers in the money management industry.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"We are focused on creating an inclusive and welcoming environment at Cohen & Steers where our employees are proud to work and motivated to deliver outstanding results for our clients. Receiving this award for the third consecutive year is an honor and testament to our core values of excellence, innovation, focus and inclusion. We thank Pensions & Investments for this recognition, as well as our employees for their contributions for continuing to make Cohen & Steers a Best Place to Work."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with research firm Best Companies Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 25% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience across factors such as leadership, culture, role satisfaction, training, compensation and benefits, contributing 75% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

To be named to Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were evaluated against others of similar size. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary assets under management or advisement, and be in business for at least one year.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, please visit P&I's Website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

A fee was paid to the survey administrator in connection with incidental services provided related to the award.

