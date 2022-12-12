CP recognized for sustainability leadership; named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time and in the North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third consecutive year.

The index benchmarks corporate sustainability performance based on an assessment of comprehensive governance, economic, environmental and social criteria. The world's top companies were selected for DJSI membership from a record number of participants in the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

"At CP, we continuously challenge ourselves to innovate across our business and develop meaningful ways to serve our customers, each other and the communities we operate in and through," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be recognized again as a sustainability leader by the DJSI, and committed to delivering on our sustainability journey."

This year, CP performed particularly well in the areas of human rights, supply chain, occupational health and safety, environmental policy, management and reporting and corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

CP's sustained membership in the DJSI index reflects a long-term organizational commitment to continuous improvement and transparent disclosure of the company's sustainability performance. In 2022, CP became the first freight rail company in North America to participate in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary global corporate sustainability initiative.

CP's commitment to corporate sustainability extends to operating safely, maintaining operational excellence throughout the company's network and understanding and managing the social and environmental impact of CP's work. CP continues to lead by advancing its Climate Strategy and ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets the company set in 2021.

For more information about CP's sustainability initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

