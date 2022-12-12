Kovitz Launches Active ETF

Chicago-based Investment Advisory and Wealth Management Firm Converts Mutual Funds

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), an independently-managed investment advisory and value-oriented wealth management firm based in Chicago, is pleased to announce the launch of a new actively managed exchange-traded fund, Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: EQTY).

As part of today's launch, Kovitz converted its existing mutual funds – Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund (GOWLX) and Marathon Value Portfolio (MVPFX) – into the new ETF along with over $500 million of assets from separately managed accounts.

We believe this move allows Kovitz to opportunistically enter the ETF business and continue its history of bringing attractive solutions in an evolving marketplace, said Mitchell Kovitz, Principal and Founder of Kovitz. "We're glad to offer our Core Equity strategy through a tax advantaged vehicle to our clients and other value-oriented investors. The ETF structure is well suited to our active management approach and can support the long-term portfolio goals of our clients."

ETFs can be more tax efficient than traditional mutual funds. The main advantage of an ETF structure is that it allows the investor to defer the some of their capital gains until they sell their ETF shares.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF is built around the Kovitz Core Equity flagship product that has traditionally been offered via separately managed accounts and mutual fund clients for 25 years. Designed to be the cornerstone of an investor's equity exposure with a focus on compounding capital for clients, the Kovitz Core Equity strategy pursues investments in undervalued high-quality companies with strong balance sheets that consistently generate high returns on capital and reinvest in their businesses.

About Kovitz

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC, is an independently-managed registered investment advisor, providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, IL, with offices in Madison, WI and Orange County, CA, Kovitz provides investment management, wealth management, and financial planning services to individual and institutional clients. The firm manages and advises on approximately $7.1 billion in client assets as of November 30, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund's prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund, and should be read carefully before investing. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 1-888-695-3729. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Kovitz and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

