TBWA Recognized as Adweek's 2022 Global Agency of the Year for Second Year in a Row

The Disruption® Company received the accolade for its creative product, business growth, innovation and for maximizing its potential across the globe

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide was today named 2022 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek , one of the leading publications covering the brand marketing ecosystem.

TBWA was recognized for its second best year of growth – second only to an exceptionally strong 2021 – and for driving transformative growth for its clients across an array of global markets. The jury of Adweek Editors also highlighted the impressive creative body of work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, alongside its commitment to innovation. The Adweek profile can be viewed here .

"TBWA\Worldwide once again performed at an elite level across its entire network. From Helsinki to Hong Kong and Paris to Buenos Aires, TBWA impressed with effective, stunning creative that drove business results for brands and inspired good around the world. The agency also created what Adweek ranked the No. 1 ad of 2022: Gatorade's spot with Serena Williams, called "Love is Everything." said Jameson Fleming, Agencies Editor, Adweek.

"We are the world in, not headquarters out, and our agencies are united by our shared belief in Disruption and creativity. Being named Adweek's Global Agency of the Year for the second year in a row is a reflection of the disruptive thinking of our 11,000 creative minds. We've received the accolade for three of the past five years, and that's a wonderful place to be as we head into 2023." says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.

Ruhanen added "Without our clients' trust and continued partnership none of this is possible. Our mantra remains "Always in Beta". This mentality has seen us continue to maximize our potential. We've expanded our experience design and immersive technology capabilities with the acquisition of innovation agency dotdotdash, and our continued investment in NEXT has seen us disrupt the future of brand experiences. Alongside the exceptional creative product produced by our global teams - 2022 was another incredible year. And we haven't even begun to fully realize our potential."

Earlier this year, the TBWA collective earned the #1 spot on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the fourth year in a row. It was also named AdAge's A-List 2022 Network of the Year. Adweek last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2021.

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at www.tbwa.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter or on Instagram .

