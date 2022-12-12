TD Holdings, Inc. Awarded Top 100 China Industrial Internet Enterprise of 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that its online to offline e-commerce commodities trading platform, tongdow.com, was awarded Top 100 China Industrial Internet Enterprise of 2022 (the "Award") at the 9th China Industrial Internet conference (the "Conference") hold in Nanjing City, indicating the market position of tongdow.com has been recognized by the industry.

Guided by Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province and Nanjing Municipal People's Government, the Conference was hosted by Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and co-organized by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Jiangsu Province Electronic Commerce Association, Nanjing Investment Promotion Center, and Nanjing Electronic Commerce Association. Attendees included government officers, industry experts, academic scholars, entrepreneurs, and investors across China.

The Award Review Committee of the Conference selected award-winning companies based on multi-dimensional metrics across financial, operation and public awareness. Other notable internet companies that received the Award include, Beijing United Information Technology Co., Ltd., Ouyeel Co., Ltd., Huitongda Network Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co., Ltd., and Milkyway Chemical Supply Chain Service Co. Ltd.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are very proud to receive the Award, which is expected to greatly expand our brand awareness. Also, we felt very honored to have the opportunity to discuss the development trend of the internet market with senior industry experts at the Conference. We strive to make a memorable impression of our brand on customers by providing unparallel services and high-quality products. We are confident that tongdow's leading position in the commodities market set us apart from our peers. Leveraging our competitive advantages, we expect to continue upgrading our tongdow platform, improving our brand recognition and increasing our presence in the global market."

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations; the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the terms of the LOI not hereafter being memorialized in a definitive agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against TD Holdings, Inc. or other parties to the LOI following announcement of the LOI and transactions contemplated therein; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the LOI due to unsatisfied closing conditions; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement of the LOI and consummation of the transaction described therein; costs related to the proposed acquisition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TD Holdings, Inc. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

View original content:

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.