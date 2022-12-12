TeamIEHP sparks end-of-year cheer with community giving in the Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some may say Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) team members never stop, but their vision is clear: We will not rest until our communities enjoy Optimal Care and Vibrant Health.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, IEHP distributed 200 free turkeys through its community resource centers, while the remaining holiday season of giving will include a company toy drive for the city of Trona, handwritten cards to local children in the foster system, and community vaccine clinics at holiday events, including Motivating Action Leadership Opportunity’s (MALO) Christmas Extravaganza. (PRNewswire)

So year after year, #TeamIEHP does what they do best – heal and inspire the human spirit by giving back to the Inland Empire community. Between turkey distributions, vaccine clinics and senior citizen holiday gift drives, 2022 is no different.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, IEHP distributed 200 free turkeys through its community resource centers, while the remaining holiday season of giving will include a company toy drive for the city of Trona, handwritten cards to local children in the foster system, and community vaccine clinics at holiday events, including Motivating Action Leadership Opportunity's (MALO) Christmas Extravaganza.

IEHP is also hosting an internal holiday gift drive to support senior citizens who have been identified as isolated, neglected or abused.

Last year, IEHP team members provided cash donations and filled several boxes with items like blankets, socks, home décor, hygiene products and slippers. All donations were given to the Office on Aging.

This year, IEHP team members are looking forward to exceeding last year's contributions.

"It's the right thing to do," said IEHP Behavioral Health and Care Management Support Services Manager Ben Jauregui. "Each year, our teams look forward to giving back in this way and reminding our local seniors they are cared for and loved."

For seniors who are isolated, vulnerable or medically at-risk, the holiday season can be challenging – even lonely – according to Jewel Lee, director of the Riverside County Office on Aging.

"This is an opportunity for us to highlight to everyone that even short moments of joy are very valuable to those who have no family or live alone," Lee added. "We are fortunate to have community partners – like IEHP – who help us touch the lives of people in need of hope and positivity at this time of year."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

